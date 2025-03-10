EmblemHealth Neighborhood Cares Wins 2025 Stevie® Awards for Innovation in Customer Service

New York, NY, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK, March 10, 2025 – EmblemHealth, one of the nation's largest non-profit health insurers, announced that EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care won multiple Stevie® Awards in the 19th annual Sales & Customer Service Awards.

"EmblemHealth expresses gratitude to the Stevie® Awards for acknowledging our team's dedication to providing exceptional customer service," stated EmblemHealth Chief Operating Officer Thomas MacMillan. "Our fifteen Neighborhood Care centers serve and provide resources for some of the most underserved neighborhoods in the country. Their strong work ethic and genuine concern reflect our mission of creating healthier futures for New York City."

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine world’s leading business awards programs, including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care received a total of five awards.

Gold Status

Woman of the Year in Customer Service

EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care AVP Nazneen Rahman.

Front-Line Customer Service Professional of the Year

EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care Harlem’s Customer Care Navigator Kemar Asphall.

Silver Status

Back-Office Customer Service Professional of the Year

EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care’s Program Development Manager Bethanny Boyd.

Customer Service Manager of the Year

EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care’s Regional Manager Crystal Harrison.

Bronze

Customer Service Department of the Year

EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care's Customer Service Department

This year's competition received over 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and across nearly every industry in 45 nations and territories. Winners were determined based on the average scores from 176 professionals worldwide who served on seven specialized judging committees.

About EmblemHealth

EmblemHealth is one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit health insurers, serving members across New York’s diverse communities with a full range of commercial and government-sponsored health plans for employers, individuals, and families. With a commitment to value-based care, EmblemHealth partners with top hospitals and doctors, including its own AdvantageCare Physicians, to deliver quality, affordable, convenient care. At over a dozen EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care locations, members and non-members alike have access to community-based health and wellness guidance and resources. For more information, visit emblemhealth.com.

About The Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at StevieAwards.com.

