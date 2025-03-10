DEADLINE ALERT for ESTC, MRK, and FMC: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC)

Class Period: May 31, 2024 – August 29, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 14, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Elastic had implemented significant changes to its sales operations, particularly with respect to its customer segments in the Americas; (2) the foregoing changes were likely to, and did, disrupt Elastic’s sales operations during the first quarter of its FY 2025; (3) accordingly, Defendants had overstated the stability of Elastic’s sales operations; (4) as a result of all the foregoing, Elastic was unlikely to meet its own previously issued revenue guidance for its FY 2025; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK)

Class Period: February 3, 2022 – February 3, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 14, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Merck lacked visibility into demand for Gardasil in China among eligible and otherwise targeted populations, resulting in the inflated inventory of its distributor; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC)

Class Period: November 16, 2023 – February 4, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 14, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company’s channel management initiatives were not progressing as represented; (2) that, faced with pricing pressure, the Company had made the decision not to compete on prices and instead walk away from sales opportunities; (3) that, as a result, the Company had inflated inventory in the channels in “LATAM, including Brazil, Asia, including India, as well as Canada and Eastern Europe;” and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

