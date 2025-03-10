Woman Injured in Snowmobile Accident in Lincoln

CONTACT:

March 10, 2025

Lincoln, NH – At approximately 10:20 a.m. on Sunday, March 9, 2025, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department received a call about a snowmobile accident in Lincoln. It was reported that a snowmobiler had struck a tree on the Primary Trail 156 at the Bog Pond Trail Junction. Lincoln Police Department, Lin Wood Ambulance, along with a Conservation Officer responded to assist.

The operator, who was identified as Laura Rickard, 60, of Holderness, NH, was riding as part of a guided snowmobile rental tour in Lincoln when she failed to negotiate a corner a struck a tree. The tour guide was able to get the operator back to the road and to the waiting Lin Wood ambulance. Rickard was transported to Spear Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, the accident is still under investigation but it appears inexperience in the main contributing factor.