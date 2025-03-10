Red Flag Warning issued for extreme fire risk (published March 10, 2025)

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for several counties in parts of northwest, west central, and southwestern Minnesota due to extreme fire risk conditions on Monday, March 10.

Effective 11:00 a.m. to 7 p.m. affected counties include Becker, Clay, Clearwater, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Wadena, and Wilkin.

Effective 2:00 p.m. to 9 p.m. affected counties include Big Stone and Traverse.

Effective 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. affected counties include Chippewa, Douglas, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, Meeker, Pope, Redwood, Renville, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Todd, and Yellow Medicine.

Effective 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. affected counties include Lincoln and Lyon.

A Red Flag Warning means fires can spread quickly and grow out of control under the predicted weather conditions, including strong winds and low relative humidity. Residents should not burn in those counties where a Red Flag Warning is in effect and should check any recent burning they might have done to ensure the fire is completely out. The DNR will not issue or activate open burning permits for large vegetative debris burning during the Red Flag Warning, and campfires are discouraged.

“Any spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag conditions,” said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist. Red Flag Warnings are evolving situations. Visit the National Weather Service (weather.gov) for updates.

For more information and daily updates on current fire risk and open burning restrictions, visit the statewide fire danger and burning restrictions page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/burnrestrictions). To receive text updates on current wildfire risk and open burning restrictions in Minnesota text “FIRE” to 66468.

###