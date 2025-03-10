NEWLY ELECTED 2025-27 OECTA PROVINCIAL EXECUTIVE

TORONTO, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- René Jansen in de Wal has been re-elected President of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) at OECTA’s Annual General Meeting in Toronto. René will begin his two-year term on July 1, 2025.

René has been a member of OECTA’s Provincial Executive since 2017 and currently serves as President of the Association. A high school teacher and member of OECTA’s Toronto Secondary Unit, René has been teaching for more than 30 years.

Joining President Jansen in de Wal, OECTA’s newly elected Provincial Executive members are:

Past President: Barb Dobrowoski, Eastern Ontario

First Vice-President: Lisa Lacaria, Superior North

Vice-President of Equity: Sharon Giroux, St. Clair Elementary

Second Vice-President: Anthony Rocchio, Sudbury Elementary

Third Vice-President: Julie Altomare-Dinunzio, Toronto Elementary

Treasurer: Michel Derikx, Dufferin-Peel Elementary

Councillors: Melissa Garrett, Waterloo and Erin Van Moorsel, Bruce-Grey Elementary

OTF Table Officer: Chris Cowley, Brant Haldimand Norfolk

Additionally, the following five members were elected to the positions of Governor with the Ontario Teachers’ Federation (OTF):

Rick Belisle, Nipissing Secondary

Chris Cowley, Brant Haldimand Norfolk

Jason Haraschuk, Dufferin-Peel Secondary

Paul Kiely, Hamilton-Wentworth

Andrew Robertson, Dufferin-Peel Secondary

-30-

OECTA represents the 45,000 passionate and qualified teachers in Ontario’s publicly funded English Catholic schools, from Kindergarten to Grade 12.





Michelle Despault Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association 416-925-2493 x 509 m.despault@catholicteachers.ca

