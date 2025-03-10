Leviathan Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leviathan Gold Ltd. (“Leviathan”, the “Company”) (LVX – TSXV, 0GP – Germany) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 35,000,000 units (each, a “Unit”) in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,500,000 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share (each, a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”) of the Company. Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.15 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Proceeds from this Offering will be used by the Company primarily for exploration in Australia and Bosnia and for general working capital purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay cash finder’s fees and finder’s shares to eligible arm’s length parties.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance. Closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Leviathan Gold Ltd.

Leviathan Gold Ltd. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSXV (LVX) and Germany (0GP).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approval or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release, including statements regarding the Offering and the use of proceeds. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Leviathan cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, many of which are beyond Leviathan’s control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to whether exploration activities will result in commercially viable quantities of mineralized materials; the possibility of changes to project parameters as plans continue to be refined; the ability to execute planned exploration and future drilling programs; COVID-19; the ability to obtain qualified workers, financing, permits, approvals, and equipment in a timely manner or at all and on reasonable terms; changes in the commodity and securities markets; non-performance by contractual counterparties; and general business and economic conditions, Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Although Leviathan has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. In addition, all forward-looking statements in this press release are given as of the date hereof. Leviathan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this disclaimer.

