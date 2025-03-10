[Latest] Global Venous Stents Market Size/Share Worth USD 2,987.7 Million by 2034 at a 11.40% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Venous Stents Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 1,346.2 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1,440.6 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 2,987.7 Million by 2034, at a CAGR of 11.40% between 2025 and 2034. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Company, Bentley, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Cook Group Incorporated, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Shanghai MicroPort Endovascular MedTech(Group)Co. Ltd., W. L. Gore & Associates Inc, and others.

Austin, TX, USA, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Venous Stents Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Iliac Vein Stent Technology, Wallstent Technology), By Disease (Acute DVT, Chronic DVT/PTS, NIVL/MTS, Others), By Application (Leg, Chest, Abdomen, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Venous Stents Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1,346.2 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1,440.6 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 2,987.7 Million by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 11.40% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Venous Stents Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=62040

Venous Stents Market Growth Factors and Dynamics

What is the reason for the increasing significance of venous stents in managing vascular diseases?

Venous stents have become an essential management tool for chronic venous diseases, providing a minimally invasive solution for patients with venous obstructions, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), and other vascular conditions. However, what is the reason for the critical role of these devices in contemporary vascular care? Venous stents are small, metal tubes that resemble mesh and are inserted into veins to prevent vein collapse or blockage and restore correct blood flow.

They are specifically engineered to address venous insufficiencies, a condition in which the veins cannot effectively return blood from the lower extremities back to the heart, resulting in symptoms such as varicose veins, edema, and pain.

In contrast to arterial stents, which are employed in arteries that regulate high-pressure blood flow, venous stents are designed to be more effective in veins with reduced blood pressure and distinct structural characteristics. Due to their design, they are highly effective in maintaining vein patency and alleviating symptoms associated with venous obstruction, which guarantees conformity and flexibility to the vessel wall.

The growing prevalence of chronic venous disorders, which affect millions of individuals worldwide and can result in severe complications if left untreated, is the primary factor driving the demand for venous stents. Stenting is the preferable therapeutic option due to the fact that traditional treatment options, such as anticoagulant medication and compression therapy, frequently fail to manage advanced cases of venous obstruction effectively.

Venous stents provide a permanent solution by physically opening narrowed or obstructed veins, thereby enhancing blood flow and reducing the likelihood of complications such as recurrent thrombosis and leg ulcers. In the treatment of conditions such as post-thrombotic syndrome (PTS) and iliac vein compression syndrome (May-Thurner syndrome), the adoption of venous stents is particularly prevalent.

Stenting has been demonstrated to enhance patient outcomes and quality of life substantially. Healthcare providers are progressively selecting venous stents as the initial treatment for complex venous pathologies as awareness of venous diseases and the advantages of stenting continue to expand.

Request a Customized Copy of the Venous Stents Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/inquire-for-discount/?reportid=62040

What are the market trends that are influencing the adoption of venous stents in vascular treatment?

In vascular treatment, the adoption of venous stents is influenced by various emerging market trends, which are indicative of the changing requirements of patients and healthcare providers. The growing emphasis on minimally invasive procedures is one of the most notable trends.

There has been a significant shift toward endovascular treatments for venous diseases as patients and clinicians prioritize shorter hospital stays, lower complication rates, and quicker recovery times. Venous stenting is a preferred choice for the management of chronic venous insufficiency and venous obstructions due to its minimally invasive nature, which provides a less traumatic alternative to traditional open surgery.

This trend is particularly apparent in developed regions, where the extensive adoption of minimally invasive techniques is facilitated by high patient awareness levels and advanced healthcare infrastructure. The transition to outpatient procedures has also driven the demand for venous stents, as these devices can frequently be implanted in a same-day setting, thereby mitigating the disruption to patients’ daily lives.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1,440.6 Million Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 2,987.7 Million Market Size in 2024 USD 1,346.2 Million CAGR Growth Rate 11.40% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Technology, Disease, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your research requirements.

(A free sample of the Venous Stents report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2024 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package.

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2025

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Venous Stents report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Venous Stents Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/venous-stents-market/

Venous Stents Market Significant Developments

After a recall in May 2021, Becton Dickinson (BD) reintroduced its Venovo venous stent to the U.S. market in May 2022. The Venovo stent, which was initially approved by the FDA, was specifically designed to address iliofemoral vein obstruction.

Bentley Innomed Gmbh acquired Qmedics in April 2024 to broaden its portfolio of self-expanding stents for peripheral endovascular procedures, including interventional radiology.





Request a Customized Copy of the Venous Stents Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/venous-stents-market/

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Venous Stents market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Venous Stents market forward?

What are the Venous Stents Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Venous Stents Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Venous Stents market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium Venous Stents Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/venous-stents-market/

Venous Stents Market Regional Analysis

The global venous stents market is currently dominated by Europe, which is expected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% during the course of the analysis. The market is anticipated to expand in Europe due to the growing incidence of venous diseases.

In Europe, the safety and efficacy of venous stenting have been enhanced by using self-expanding stents, bioresorbable stents, coatings, and drug-eluting stents. Oxford University, Imperial College, and the University of Sheffield researchers collaborated with the technology company ThinkSono to develop a machine learning AI algorithm (AutoDVT) that could differentiate between DVT patients and those who were not diagnosed with DVT.

Over the forecast period, these developments are anticipated to augment market expansion. Furthermore, the venous stents market has experienced further growth due to the substantial increase in the number of minimally invasive venous procedures performed for complex venous diseases in recent years.

In 2024, the North American Venous Stents Market held a global market share of approximately 34.65%, with a valuation of USD 429.2 million. The regional market growth is primarily driven by the high prevalence of venous disease, particularly among the geriatric population, which has encouraged the adoption of the product in North America.

Numerous investigations have demonstrated that venous stenting yields favorable outcomes in treating chronic venous insufficiency, varicose veins, and deep vein thrombosis. The prevalence of venous diseases in North America is anticipated to drive the continued growth of the venous stent market share.

Additionally, advancements in stent technology have significantly influenced the pervasive adoption of venous stents in North America. Bioresorbable stents, self-expandable stents, drug-eluting stents, and coatings have all enhanced the safety and efficacy of venous stenting in North America. These developments are also contributing to the global market’s overall expansion.

Request a Customized Copy of the Venous Stents Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/venous-stents-market/

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Venous Stents Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Iliac Vein Stent Technology, Wallstent Technology), By Disease (Acute DVT, Chronic DVT/PTS, NIVL/MTS, Others), By Application (Leg, Chest, Abdomen, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/venous-stents-market/





List of the prominent players in the Venous Stents Market:

Abbott Laboratories

Becton Dickinson and Company

Bentley

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health

Cook Group Incorporated

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

Shanghai MicroPort Endovascular MedTech(Group)Co. Ltd.

W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

Others

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Venous Stents Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/venous-stents-market/

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

Personalized market brief by author.

Browse More Related Reports:

Medical Tubing Market: Medical Tubing Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material (Plastics, Rubbers, Specialty polymers, Others), By Application (Bulk disposable tubing, Catheters & cannulas, Drug delivery systems, Special applications), By Structure (Single-lumen, Co-extruded, Multi-lumen, Tapered or bump tubing, Braided tubing), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Psychiatric Digital Biomarkers Market: Psychiatric Digital Biomarkers Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Wearable, Mobile based Applications, Sensors, Other Type), By Clinical Practice (Diagnostic Psychiatric Digital Biomarkers, Monitoring Psychiatric Digital Biomarkers, Predictive and Prognostic Psychiatric Digital Biomarkers, Other Clinical Practice), By End Use (Healthcare Companies, Healthcare Providers, Payers, Other End Use), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market Size, Trends and Insights By Drug Type (Exon skipping drugs, Corticosteroids, Gene therapy, Other drug types), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Gene Editing Market: Gene Editing Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (CRISPR Products, Kits and Enzymes, Libraries, Design Tools, Antibodies, Others, CRISPR Services, gRNA Design and Vector Construction, Cell Line and Engineering, Screening Services, Others), By Application (Agricultural, Biomedical, Industrial, Genome Engineering, Disease Models, Functional Genomics, Others), By End User (Academic Institutes and Research Centres, Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

3D Cardiac Mapping System Market: 3D Cardiac Mapping System Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Contact Cardiac Mapping Systems, Non-contact Cardiac Mapping Systems), By Channel Type (Single Channel Mapping Systems, Multi-channel Mapping Systems), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Refurbished Laboratory Equipment Market: Refurbished Laboratory Equipment Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Analytical Equipment/Clinical Equipment, Chromatography Systems, Spectroscopy Instruments, Mass Spectrometers, Thermal Analyzers, Immunoassay Analyzers, Blood Gas Analyzers, Coagulation Analyzers, Others (elemental analyzers, particle size analyzers, etc.), General Equipment, Centrifuges, Incubators, Ovens, Autoclaves, Safety cabinets, Others (balances & scales, shakers & stirrers, etc.), Specialty Equipment, DNA Sequencers, PCR Instruments, Flow Cytometers, Microscopes, Bioreactors, Others (microplate readers, x-ray diffraction systems, etc.,), Support Equipment), By End-user (Healthcare Facilities, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutions, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Pharmaceutical Water Market: Pharmaceutical Water Market Size, Trends and Insights By Water Type (Bulk Water, Purified Water, Water for Injection (WFI), Pure Steam, Others (Water for Hemodialysis, etc.), Packaged Water, Sterile Purified Water, Sterile Water for Injection (SWFI), Sterile Water for Irrigation, Others (Sterile Water for Inhalation, etc.)), By Application (Solvents and Diluents, Culture Media, Equipment Cleaning, Others (Buffers and Solutions, etc.)), By End-user (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research & Manufacturing Organizations, Others (Academics, Research Laboratories, etc.)), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market: Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Immunofluorescence, Chemiluminescence, Enzyme Linked Fluorescent System, Radioimmunoassay), By Application (Infectious Diseases, Endocrinology, Drug Monitoring, Chronic Diseases, Allergy Testing), By End User (Academic Research Institutes, Biotech And Pharma Companies, Hospitals, Diagnostic Test Laboratories, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

The Venous Stents Market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

Iliac Vein Stent Technology

Wallstent Technology

By Disease

Acute DVT

Chronic DVT/PTS

NIVL/MTS

Others

By Application

Leg

Chest

Abdomen

Others

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Venous Stents Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/venous-stents-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Venous Stents Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Venous Stents Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Venous Stents Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Venous Stents Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Venous Stents Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Venous Stents Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Venous Stents Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Venous Stents Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Venous Stents Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Venous Stents Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Venous Stents Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Venous Stents Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/venous-stents-market/

Reasons to Purchase Venous Stents Market Report

Venous Stents Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Venous Stents Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Venous Stents Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Venous Stents Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Venous Stents market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

Buy this Premium Venous Stents Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/venous-stents-market/

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Venous Stents market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Venous Stents market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Venous Stents market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Venous Stents industry.

Managers in the Venous Stents sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Venous Stents market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Venous Stents products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the Venous Stents Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/venous-stents-market/

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Joel John

CMI Consulting LLC

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 801-639-9061

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.techyounme.com/

Blog: https://atozresearch.com/

Blog: https://www.technowalla.com/

Blog: https://marketresearchtrade.com/

Buy this Premium Venous Stents Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/venous-stents-market/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.