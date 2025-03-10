Coherent Announces Launch of AIM Family of Industrial, Rack-Based Multi-Kilowatt Single Mode Fiber Lasers

PITTSBURGH, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in laser technology, announces the release of its AIM FL series of industrial, multi-kilowatt single mode fiber lasers. This innovative product family includes up to 3kW single mode operation with practical industrial fiber delivery (up to 10m) and an impressive water-cooling temperature range of 20°C to 35°C. The AIM FL series has been rigorously designed with the needs of customers in high precision manufacturing applications in mind and offers customers the highest levels of performance and versatility that they have come to expect from Coherent.

Precisely aimed at industrial welding applications

Welding engineers in industries such as automotive, medical device manufacturing, and consumer goods are constantly pushing the envelope, resulting in new and evolving requirements for ever increasing levels of precision. The AIM FL series addresses the limitations of existing solutions by providing exceptional beam quality and stability at a competitive price point. This translates into superior process control, repeatability, and higher yields. Whilst ideal for precision welding, the AIM FL series is also perfectly suited for the growing handheld laser welding market, offering integrators a reliable, high-quality workhorse built for challenging industrial environments.

Exceeding today’s market requirements

The AIM fiber lasers are engineered to offer excellent beam quality and stability, providing unmatched process control for precision welding. They are also designed to work in unison with the extensive Coherent portfolio of processing heads and laser welding vision solutions, together AIM WELD series packages offer unmatched user value. Global manufacturers benefit from productivity gains, improved quality, and faster overall production cycles. The AIM FL series stands out in a bustling marketplace due to the unparalleled experience of Coherent in a gamut of laser technologies, an expansive global footprint, and a strategically resilient supply chain that ensures reliable, dependable product availability.

"The AIM FL series represents our commitment to providing innovative, high quality and cost effective solutions for precision manufacturing," said Martin Seifert, Vice President, High-Power Fiber Laser Business Unit at Coherent. "The combination of high power, flexible configurations, and exceptional beam quality empowers our customers to tackle their most demanding welding projects across a wide range of applications."

Flexible power options and integrated packages

The AIM series offers power options from 500W to 3kW in a compact, rack-mounted design. This scalability allows customers to choose the optimal laser for their specific needs, from high-volume production to intricate welding tasks. Coherent also offers a complete range of co-engineered products, including beam delivery cables, processing heads, and process monitoring solutions, all designed to work seamlessly with the AIM fiber lasers. This integrated approach simplifies implementation, reducing cost and complexity and maximizes productivity.

Availability

The Coherent AIM series of fiber lasers will be available globally with power levels up to 1.5kW immediately, and 2-3kW lasers from June 2025. As a trusted partner in laser technology, Coherent is committed to supporting its customers with high-performance lasers and solutions that drive innovation and precision in manufacturing.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets.

