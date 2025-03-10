Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,401 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,013 in the last 365 days.

Decent Holding Inc. Reports Full Year 2024 Financial Results

YANTAI, China, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decent Holding Inc. (Nasdaq: DXST) (“Decent“ or the ”Company“), an established wastewater treatment services provider in China, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024.

Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue for the full year of 2024 increased by 22.2% to US$11.5 million, from US$9.4 million in the prior year.

  • Gross profit for the full year of 2024 remained stable at $3.2 million, even though the gross profit margin declined to 27.8% from 34.0% in the prior year.

  • Net income for the full year of 2024 increased to $2.1 million, compared with $1.9 million in the prior year.

  • Operating expenses for the full year of 2024 decreased by 29.0% to $0.7 million from $1.0 million in the prior year, benefiting from improved operational efficiency.

Mr. Dingxin Sun, Chairman of the Company commented: “In fiscal year 2024, we achieved a significant 22.2% increase in total revenue, which reflects our resilience and adaptability in navigating a dynamic economic environment. This growth was driven by successful strategies across our business segments, particularly in wastewater treatment and river water quality management.”

“Despite this positive revenue trajectory, our gross profit margin approximately to about 27.8% in fiscal year 2024. This decline was largely due to a higher proportion of revenue derived from lower-margin projects. Nevertheless, we maintained a stable gross profit of $3.2 million, underscoring our commitment to profitability even in challenging conditions. We are particularly encouraged by the 121.2% increase in other related revenues, which maintained a 100% gross profit margin. This demonstrates our ability to identify and capitalize on new opportunities without incurring additional costs.”

Mr. Sun added: “Our focus on operational efficiency was reflected in the approximately 29% reduction in total operating expenses, which has been instrumental in sustaining our profitability. As a result, net income rose to $2.1 million, compared with $1.9 million in the prior year.”

“Looking ahead, we remain committed to enhancing our service offerings and optimizing our revenue mix to improve margins. We plan to invest in innovative technologies and expand our market presence, particularly in high-growth areas such as sustainable water management solutions. By fostering strategic partnerships and leveraging our expertise, we aim to drive long-term growth and create additional value for our stakeholders.”

Selected Financial Results

Total revenue

Total revenue increased by 22.2%, or $2.1 million, to $11.5 million for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024, compared with $9.4 million for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2023, demonstrating the Company’s resilience and adaptability to maintain profitability in a fluctuating economic environment. Specifically:

  • Revenue from Wastewater Treatment Service for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024 rose to $2.5 million from $2.4 million for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2023, reflecting a 4.8% increase driven by new customer acquisitions. Cost of revenue for wastewater treatment service was $1.8 million in fiscal year 2024, a 0.2% increase from 2023. This resulted in an increase in gross profit margins of 15.7% to 25.2 % for fiscal year 2024 from 21.8% for fiscal year 2023.

  • Revenue from River Water Quality Management for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024 rose significantly to $6.9 million, a 54.7% increase from $4.4 million in fiscal year 2023, driven by successful bids and project completions. However, most projects involved civil works like dredging and stormwater networks, which typically yield lower margins. Consequently, the gross profit margin declined to 26.1% in fiscal year 2024 from 28.6% in fiscal year 2023.

  • Revenue from Product Sales for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024, declined by 17.2% to approximately $2.2 million, down from $2.6 million in fiscal year 2023. This decrease was mainly due to reduced procurement from local enterprises, particularly in microbial inoculum used for river water quality management. Cost of revenue for this segment increased by 15.07% to about $1.4 million in fiscal year 2024, due to upgrades in pharmaceutical formulations. As a result, gross profit fell by 18.0% to approximately $0.78 million, compared with $1.4 million in fiscal year 2023, leading to a gross profit margin of 35.8%, compared with 53.8% in the prior year.

  • Other Related Revenues increased by 121.2% to $16,700 for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024, compared with $7,549 in fiscal year 2023, maintaining a 100% gross profit margin with no associated costs.

Cost of Revenue

Total cost of revenue for the fiscal years ended October 31, 2024, and 2023, was $8.3 million and $6.2 million, respectively. The increase was driven by higher revenues and the reclassification of maintenance guarantee expenses for wastewater treatment and river water quality management projects from selling expenses to cost of revenue.

Gross Profit and Margin

Gross profit for the year ended October 31, 2024, was $3.2 million, remaining relatively stable compared with fiscal year 2023. Gross margin declined to 27.8% in fiscal year 2024 from 34.0% in fiscal year 2023, primarily due to a greater proportion of revenue coming from lower-margin wastewater treatment and river water quality management projects.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses decreased by 29.0% to $0.7 million for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024, from $1.0 million in fiscal year 2023. The decrease is primarily attributed to a decrease in selling expenses due to reduced marketing costs from improved reputation, the reclassification of maintenance guarantee expenses to costs of revenue, and a decrease in both general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses.

Net income

As a result of the factors described above, net income for the fiscal years ended October 31, 2024 and 2023 was $2.1 million and $1.9 million, respectively.

About Decent Holding Inc.

Decent Holding Inc. specializes in the provision of wastewater treatment by cleansing the industrial wastewater, ecological river restoration and river ecosystem management by enhancing the water quality, as well as microbial products primarily used for pollutant removal and water quality enhancement, through the Company’s subsidiary, Shandong Dingxin Ecology Environmental Co., Ltd. For more information, please visit: https://ir.dxshengtai.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate“ or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and all other factors discussed in the ”Risk Factors“ section of the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC, available for review at www.sec.gov. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Wealth Financial Services LLC

Connie Kang, Partner

Email: ckang@wealthfsllc.com

Tel: +86 1381 185 7742 (CN)

 
DECENT HOLDING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Stated in US dollars, except for share and per share data)
 
    As of
October 31,
2024 		    As of
October 31,
2023 		 
ASSETS            
CURRENT ASSETS            
Cash   $ 407,031     $ 1,325,458  
Accounts receivable, net     8,702,303       2,178,923  
Prepayment, net     7,699       530,215  
Other receivables     11,410       22,741  
Contract assets     603,979       144,876  
Due from related parties     40,154       514  
Inventories     134       187  
Total current assets     9,772,710       4,202,914  
NON-CURRENT ASSETS                
Deferred IPO costs     967,793       531,491  
Other long-term assets           15,888  
Operating lease assets, net     67,934       118,181  
Finance lease assets, net     43,520       56,853  
Property and equipment, net     242,185       266,987  
Intangible assets, net     6,088       6,264  
Deferred tax asset     136,799       142,957  
Total non-current assets     1,464,319       1,138,621  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 11,237,029     $ 5,341,535  
                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
CURRENT LIABILITIES                
Accounts payable   $ 1,851,723     $ 87,591  
Due to related parties     63,222       106,789  
Payroll payable     23,401       5,724  
Tax payables     821,010       434,631  
Other payables     3,353,963       1,749,615  
Finance lease liabilities – current     21,893       23,235  
Operating lease liabilities – current     6,382       52,094  
Estimated warranty liabilities     64,576       26,513  
Total current liabilities     6,206,170       2,486,192  
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES                
Finance lease liabilities – non-current           21,299  
Operating lease liabilities – non-current     13,550       19,390  
Total non-current liabilities     13,550       40,689  
TOTAL LIABILITIES     6,219,720       2,526,881  
                 
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Ordinary shares, US$0.0001 par value, authorized 500,000,000 shares as of October 31, 2024 and 2023; 15,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively     1,500       1,500  
Subscription receivable     (1,500 )     (1,500 )
Additional paid-in capital     1,210,094       1,210,094  
Statutory reserve     402,621       188,144  
Retained earnings     3,551,019       1,662,139  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (146,425 )     (245,723 )
Total shareholders’ equity     5,017,309       2,814,654  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 11,237,029     $ 5,341,535  


 
DECENT HOLDING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Stated in US dollars, except for share and per share data)
 
    For The Years Ended
October 31, 		 
    2024     2023     2022  
REVENUE                  
Wastewater treatment revenue   $ 2,468,097     $ 2,355,126     $ 650,308  
River water quality management revenue     6,864,631       4,436,214       1,910,425  
Product sales revenue     2,192,864       2,648,445       1,008,042  
Others     16,700       7,549       24,927  
TOTAL REVENUE     11,542,292       9,447,334       3,593,702  
                         
COST OF REVENUE                        
Wastewater treatment revenue     1,845,434       1,841,604       482,554  
River water quality management revenue     5,075,552       3,165,712       1,227,365  
Product sales revenue     1,408,894       1,224,396       229,894  
TOTAL COST OF REVENUE     8,329,880       6,231,712       1,939,813  
GROSS PROFIT     3,212,412       3,215,622       1,653,889  
                         
OPERATING EXPENSES                        
Selling expenses     16,489       70,128       32,517  
General and administrative expenses     662,158       851,130       1,061,967  
Research and development expenses     28,981       122,441       60,883  
Impairment loss     33,841              
Total operating expenses, net     741,469       1,043,699       1,155,367  
                         
NET PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS     2,470,943       2,171,923       498,522  
                         
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)                        
Interest income     12,343       5,420       1,341  
Interest expense           (6,017 )     (86,671 )
Other income     851       5,214       18,257  
Other expense     (13 )            
Total other income (expenses), net     13,181       4,617       (67,073 )
                         
NET INCOME BEFORE TAXES     2,484,124       2,176,540       431,449  
                         
Income tax expenses     (380,767 )     (316,927 )     (59,014 )
                         
NET INCOME     2,103,357       1,859,613       372,435  
                         
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)                        
Foreign currency translation adjustment     99,298       (67,065 )     (131,378 )
                         
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME   $ 2,202,655     $ 1,792,548       241,057  
                         
Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the year – basic and diluted     15,000,000       15,000,000       15,000,000  
Earnings per Ordinary Share – basic and diluted   $ 0.14     $ 0.12       0.02  


 
DECENT HOLDING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Stated in US dollars, except for share and per share data)
 
    For The Years Ended
October 31, 		 
    2024     2023     2022  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:                  
Net income   $ 2,103,357     $ 1,859,613     $ 372,435  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:                        
Provision for credit losses and bad debts     (95,193 )     132,561       400,411  
Provision for inventory obsolescence     185       26,585        
Gain from the disposal of property and equipment           (5,214 )     (18,236 )
Depreciation and amortization     76,594       45,455       19,527  
Impairment of property and equipment     33,841              
Amortization of finance lease assets     14,781       15,098       1,271  
Non-cash operating lease expenses     53,044       49,446       45,574  
Deferred income tax effect     10,054       (27,991 )     (53,400 )
Estimated warranty expenses     36,971       27,462        
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                        
Accounts receivable     (6,318,575 )     (626,233 )     130,082  
Prepayment - third parties     544,461       1,626,312       (2,311,240 )
Prepayment - related party                 101,708  
Other receivables     12,393       (15,197 )     13,402  
Contract assets     (450,769 )     (150,063 )      
Due from related party     96       7,995       (7,752 )
Inventories     (127 )     1,775,773       479,331  
Deferred expenses     16,178       (16,457 )      
Tax payables     370,714       344,918       112,414  
Other payables     1,540,827       1,015,988       401,304  
Accounts payable     1,745,087       87,085       (371,389 )
Contract liabilities           (4,591,413 )     2,397,667  
Operating lease liabilities     (53,044 )     (52,396 )     (52,580 )
Amount due to related parties     (20,643 )     56,628       (271,800 )
Payroll payable     17,446       (1,709 )     2,193  
CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES     (362,322 )     1,584,246       1,390,922  
                         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES                        
Purchase of property and equipment     (78,133 )     (153,794 )     (241,211 )
Proceed of disposal of property and equipment                 21,995  
Purchase of intangible assets                 (7,559 )
Payment to acquire finance lease assets                 (13,615 )
Loan made to related parties     (39,348 )           (1,472,562 )
Repayment from related parties           10,759       2,312,566  
CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES     (117,481 )     (143,035 )     599,614  
                         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:                        
Deferred IPO costs     (417,487 )     (207,969 )     (365,786 )
Proceeds of bank loans                 1,510,204  
Repayment of bank loans           (1,867,293 )     (1,637,652 )
Principal payment for obligation under finance leases     (23,659 )     (24,067 )     (2,142 )
Proceeds from related parties           132,084       29,630  
Repayment to related parties     (25,468 )     (133,924 )     (78,609 )
CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES     (466,614 )     (2,101,169 )     (544,355 )
                         
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH     27,990       20,058       (228,683 )
                         
NET CHANGE IN CASH     (918,427 )     (639,900 )     1,217,498  
                         
CASH AT BEGINNING OF YEAR     1,325,458       1,965,358       747,860  
                         
CASH AT END OF YEAR   $ 407,031     $ 1,325,458       1,965,358  
                         
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION                        
Cash paid during the year for:                        
Income taxes   $     $        
Interest   $     $ 6,017       86,671  
                         
NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS                        
Operating lease assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations   $     $ 32,742       152,632  
Finance lease assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations                 77,098  

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Decent Holding Inc. Reports Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Waste Management ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more