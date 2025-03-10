EngageLab Empowers Global Top B2B E-Commerce Platforms with Advanced Email Solutions

SINGAPORE, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EngageLab, a world-leading customer engagement platform, specializes in addressing the unique email campaign challenges faced by global top B2B e-commerce platforms. With its cutting-edge email solutions, EngageLab has become the trusted partner for e-commerce platforms seeking to optimize customer engagement, improve email deliverability, and drive sustainable growth.

EngageLab: The Ideal Partner for Global B2B E-Commerce Platforms

B2B e-commerce platforms operate in highly competitive environments, often encountering challenges such as low email deliverability, fragmented customer communication, and difficulty in personalizing marketing strategies for a global audience. EngageLab’s expertise lies in solving these common pain points through its innovative solutions and customer-centric approach.

Key Advantages of Partnering with EngageLab:

1. Global Infrastructure:

EngageLab’s global servers and outbound IPs are strategically distributed across multiple regions, ensuring high delivery rates and compliance with local regulations. The platform’s email services are supported by multiple nodes, providing enhanced delivery capabilities to meet the demands of global businesses.

2. World-Class Email Deliverability:

EngageLab ensures a 99.97% inbox placement rate through advanced domain preheating, sender certification, and intelligent routing. This guarantees that critical marketing messages reach the intended audience, even in regions with strict email regulations.

3. Omnichannel Marketing Automation:

The newly launched Omnichannel Automation Platform enables seamless integration of email, SMS, AppPush, and WebPush, allowing platforms to create personalized, multi-channel marketing workflows. This ensures consistent and impactful communication across all customer touchpoints.

4. Personalized Customer Engagement:

With advanced user tagging and segmentation tools, EngageLab helps platforms deliver tailored marketing content based on customer behavior, preferences, and demographics, driving higher engagement and conversion rates.

Case Study: A 17-Year-Old World Leading E-Commerce Leader

One of EngageLab’s recent success stories involves a well-established global leading B2B e-commerce platform with 17 years of industry experience. This platform operates over 100 logistics lines, manages 10 overseas warehouses, and serves buyers in 223 countries and regions. Despite its extensive global reach, the platform faced significant challenges in its global email campaigns.

Challenges:

The platform used a new domain name for its email marketing efforts, resulting in low deliverability due to the domain’s limited reputation.

It struggled to systematically manage its diverse global customer base and deliver personalized marketing content to improve engagement and repurchase rates.

EngageLab’s Tailored Solutions:

1. Domain Preheating for Improved Deliverability:



EngageLab deployed its professional operations team to design and execute a precise domain preheating strategy. By gradually warming up the new domain and IPs through controlled email sending volumes and patterns, EngageLab achieved:

Over 90% email deliverability , ensuring the platform’s messages consistently reached inboxes worldwide.

, ensuring the platform’s messages consistently reached inboxes worldwide. A 99% inbox placement rate , far exceeding industry standards.

, far exceeding industry standards. A 40% email open rate, thanks to optimized sender certification and domain reputation management.

2. Omnichannel Automation for Seamless Marketing:



With EngageLab’s Omnichannel Automation Platform, the e-commerce leader integrated its email campaigns with other powerful communication channels, including web push notifications, SMS, and WhatsApp. This seamless integration enabled the platform to:

Execute cohesive, multi-channel marketing strategies that captivated customers across touchpoints.

that captivated customers across touchpoints. Utilize multilingual push notifications , delivering content in users’ preferred languages to enhance engagement.

, delivering content in users’ preferred languages to enhance engagement. A 16% increase in order volume, directly attributed to improved customer communication and engagement.





3. Advanced User Segmentation: Personalization at Scale



EngageLab introduced state-of-the-art user tagging and segmentation capabilities, empowering the platform to:

Categorize its massive buyer base into distinct, behavior-driven groups.

Launch highly personalized marketing campaigns tailored to specific customer preferences.

tailored to specific customer preferences. Drive 40% higher repurchase rates and foster unparalleled customer loyalty.

About EngageLab

EngageLab, a subsidiary of Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG), is a leading multi-channel engagement solution provider, unites technology and versatility to offer seamless customer interactions across every channel, including Email, AppPush, WebPush, OTP, SMS, WhatsApp. It empowers businesses to build lasting relationships and achieve higher conversions and retention. With a strong focus on innovation and performance, EngageLab supports businesses in over 220 countries and regions, delivering more than 1 million messages every second across various channels.

