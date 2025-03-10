SABRINA STANLEY BECOMES FIRST PRO-TRAIL RUNNER TO JOIN ONLYFANS TEAM

Global digital media platform expands athlete partnerships into fast-growing sport

Boulder, CO, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanley is the first runner to join OnlyFans’ team of athletes, marking a significant moment as the platform continues to expand into the world of sports partnerships. The collaboration highlights OnlyFans’ commitment to supporting athletes who push the boundaries of performance and want to cultivate deeper connections with their fans.

The Colorado-based runner shared the news in a social media post on Monday morning, March 10, 2025. In the short video, Stanley reveals her new blue and white OnlyFans-branded running kit and expresses her enthusiasm for the new partnership, highlighting this pivotal moment in her career. “I couldn’t be more excited to join the OnlyFans team of athletes and their diverse community of creators. This sponsorship allows me to share my journey in new and exciting ways while continuing to push my limits in the mountains,” said Stanley. “I’ve wanted to be an OnlyFans creator for years. Now, I’m proud to represent a platform that supports athletes like me and prioritizes safety, inclusivity, and the empowerment of creators.”

As part of the partnership, Stanley will share exclusive behind-the-scenes content from her training, racing, and day-to-day life on her OnlyFans profile, granting fans unparalleled access to her life as a professional trail runner. From workout tips and race preparation to the highs and lows of training, Stanley will offer an intimate look into the life of an elite competitor. Fans will also have the opportunity to interact with Stanley directly, creating a deeper connection between the athlete and her community.

Living and training at an elevation of 9,302 feet in the rugged beauty of Silverton, Colorado, Stanley has made a name for herself by competing internationally in the most rigorous ultra-endurance mountain races. Her impressive accomplishments include two victories at the Hardrock 100, two consecutive top-ten finishes at the prestigious UTMB 100-mile World Series Finals, a first-place win at the Grand Raid La Réunion - Diagonale des Fous (170 kilometers), and numerous other wins, podium finishes, and Fastest Known Time records.

She joins other world-class athletes on the platform, including champion motorcycle racer Josh Herrin, Olympic bobsled champion Lisa Buckwitz, French tennis player Alexandre Müller, rally raid driver Rebecca Busi, downhill mountain biker Stefan Garlicki, golfer Liam O'Neill, UFC fighter Charles Oliveira, and motocross racer David Pulley.



Stanley’s first race of the 2025 season will be a 130 km race, Valhöll Fin del Mundo by UTMB on March 21, 2025. Fans may subscribe to Stanley’s OnlyFans channel at onlyfans.com/sabrinastanley, learn more about her at www.sabrinastanley.com, and follow her on Instagram at www.instagram.com/sabrinaleannstanley/.

ABOUT SABRINA STANLEY

Sabrina is a professional trail runner known for her relentless determination and exceptional racing pedigree. Based in Silverton, Colorado, she has distinguished herself with multiple high-profile achievements. Off the trails, Sabrina advocates for women in sports, freedom of creative expression, and community engagement inspiring fans and fellow athletes through her authentic journey and unwavering passion for the sport.

ABOUT ONLYFANS

OnlyFans is the subscription platform revolutionizing creator and fan connections. Inclusive of all genres, OnlyFans provides creators with the opportunity to control and monetize their content as they develop connections with their fanbase. For more information about OnlyFans, visit https://blog.onlyfans.com/.

