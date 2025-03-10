Submit Release
Brazilian Rare Earths – Company Presentation

SYDNEY, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazilian Rare Earths Limited (ASX:BRE / OTCQX: BRELY) (‘BRE’) is pleased to release an updated company presentation, highlighting the exceptional scale, grade and development potential of its world-leading rare earth projects in Bahia, Brazil.

A link to the presentation can be found here.

Contacts

Bernardo Da Veiga, Managing Director and CEO

investors@brazilianrareearths.com
www.brazilianrareearths.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e4aad63-2266-408e-874d-8789a49e6f0c

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d5d28a00-8ee5-4222-bf2a-5ad6975f145c


