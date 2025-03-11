EMBank CEO Sarp Demiray Joins Industry Leaders at Baltic Payment Forum 2025 in Vilnius

The Baltic Payment Forum 2025, held on March 5 in Vilnius, Lithuania, brought together over 300 financial leaders from more than 30 countries.

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Baltic Payment Forum 2025, held on March 5 in Vilnius, Lithuania, brought together over 300 financial leaders from more than 30 countries, focusing on the latest trends, regulations, and innovations in payments and fintech. The event, organised by ProMoney, provided a platform for thought-provoking discussions, expert panels, and networking among key stakeholders in the payments ecosystem.Among the distinguished speakers was Sarp Demiray, CEO and Board Member of European Merchant Bank ( EMBank ), who joined a panel discussion moderated by Anna Pavlovska, Head of Partnerships at Fintech Hub LT. The panel, which also featured industry leaders Domenico Scaffidi, Denas Gadeikis, Ledia Bregu, and Laszlo Kajdi, examined the Baltic payments landscape, addressing key regulatory changes, technological advancements, and market opportunities.A Global Perspective on Baltic PaymentsReflecting on his participation, Demiray described the Baltic Payment Forum as a remarkable opportunity to gain a full perspective on the payments industry in the region. In his post-event remarks, he thanked the organisers, particularly Karolina Aleksandrova, for the seamless execution of the event, as well as Pavlovska for her insightful moderation of the panel.During the discussion, panelists explored the growing role of embedded finance, instant payments, and regulatory compliance in shaping the future of digital transactions. The Baltics have positioned themselves as a key fintech hub in Europe, with Lithuania leading the way in regulatory advancements and attracting international fintech firms due to its supportive business environment.The need for collaboration between banks, fintechs, and regulators was another focal point of the panel. As new EU regulations on digital payments and open banking frameworks continue to evolve, financial institutions must adapt quickly to remain competitive. Experts also discussed the importance of security, fraud prevention, and customer-centric innovations in the rapidly changing payments industry.EMBank’s Role in the Future of BankingRepresenting EMBank, Demiray emphasised the bank’s commitment to innovation and strategic partnerships. European Merchant Bank (EMBank), a Lithuanian-licensed financial institution, has been at the forefront of providing tailored banking solutions for fintechs and businesses. The bank specialises in services such as embedded finance, banking-as-a-service (BaaS), digital accounts, and payment solutions.Under Demiray’s leadership, EMBank has positioned itself as a trusted partner for fintech companies looking to scale in the European market. The bank’s emphasis on smart banking solutions, regulatory expertise, and customer-centric services aligns with the ongoing transformation in the financial sector.The Baltic Payment Forum’s ImpactThe Baltic Payment Forum 2025 reinforced the region’s status as a leading hub for financial innovation. By fostering dialogue between banking executives, fintech founders, and policymakers, the event played a crucial role in shaping the future of digital payments, regulatory policies, and financial services in the Baltics and beyond.For EMBank and its leadership, the event was not just a forum for discussion but also an opportunity to strengthen global relationships, exchange insights, and drive forward-thinking solutions in the payments industry. As financial technology continues to evolve, EMBank remains at the forefront, bridging traditional banking with fintech innovation to meet the demands of modern finance.For more information on European Merchant Bank (EMBank) and its services, visit em.bank

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.