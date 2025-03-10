Submit Release
Silicon Motion to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

TAIPEI, Taiwan and MILPITAS, Calif., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO), a global leader in designing and marketing NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

Loop Capital’s 6th Annual Investor Conference
Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (meetings only)
The Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York

37th Annual Roth Conference
Monday, March 17, 2025, 3:30 p.m. PDT (webcast)
The Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa in Dana Point, California

Bank of America Securities 2025 Asia Tech Conference
Wednesday, March 19, 2025 (meetings only)
Grand Hyatt Taipei, Taiwan

When available, interested parties can listen to a live audio webcast of the Company’s presentation on the Investor Relations section of Silicon Motion’s website at www.siliconmotion.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Silicon Motion:
We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices.  We supply more SSD controllers than any other company in the world for servers, PCs and other client devices and are the leading merchant supplier of eMMC and UFS embedded storage controllers used in smartphones, IoT devices and other applications.  We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and specialized industrial and automotive SSD solutions.  Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs.  For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com.

Investor Contact: Investor Contact:
   
Tom Sepenzis
Senior Director of IR & Strategy
E-mail: tsepenzis@siliconmotion.com
 Selina Hsieh
Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@siliconmotion.com

