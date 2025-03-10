Global Investment Contest Launches AI-Alpha Contest: Pioneering AI-Powered Challenges for Future Finance Leaders

Past Winners at Nasdaq

Bridging AI and Finance: A Global Challenge for the Next Generation of Investors

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Investment Contest (GIC) committee is excited to announce the launch of the 2025 AI-Alpha Contest (AIAC), an innovative competition designed to explore AI-powered, alpha-seeking stock investment strategies. As the newest addition to the GIC series—an esteemed platform shaping investment education since 2013—AIAC represents a bold step forward at the intersection of artificial intelligence and finance.

AIAC is sponsored by the ACME Society, in collaboration with Oriental Harbor Investment Management, AInvest, and Larson International, along with key industry partners. This contest provides students with hands-on investment experience while offering unparalleled networking opportunities with leading professionals in the field.

Since its inception, the GIC series has attracted over 15,000 contestants worldwide, many of whom have gone on to prestigious careers at top financial and consulting firms, including Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, McKinsey, Morgan Stanley, and BlackRock. AIAC invites the brightest young minds to LEARN, COMPETE, and WIN in a transformative investment challenge.

Empowering the Next Generation of AI-Driven Investors

The GIC team believes that the 2025 AI-Alpha Contest will not only provide valuable educational opportunities but also drive innovation in AI-powered finance.

"We are excited to see how emerging talent leverages AI to make smarter investment decisions. Our goal is to inspire the next generation of finance professionals to embrace technology and push the boundaries of investment strategies," said Ms. Zoe Larson, CEO of Larson International Group.

The 2025 AI-Alpha Contest is now open for registration and will run for four months, culminating in the announcement of winners in Fall 2025. GIC encourages all eligible students to take on the challenge of using AI to navigate the stock market.

