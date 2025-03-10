NEXTGEN DIGITAL ANNOUNCES U.S. LISTING ON THE OTCQB MARKET & DTC ELIGIBILITY

Fredericton, New Brunswick, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE:NXT) (OTCQB:NXTDF) (FSE:Z12) (“NextGen” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB marketplace under the symbol "NXTDF". The Company's shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "NXT" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “Z12”.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”). DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of NextGen’s common shares in the United States, the world's largest capital market.

DTC eligibility streamlines the trading process, making it more efficient for investors and brokers. As a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (“DTCC”), DTC handles electronic clearing and settlement for publicly traded companies. With DTC eligibility, the Company's shares can now be traded across a wider network of brokerage firms, accelerating the settlement process and improving access for a broader range of investors.

The listing on the OTCQB and DTC eligibility are steps in enhancing the Company's visibility and accessibility for U.S. investors. This milestone is expected to improve liquidity and expand NextGen’s reach in the U.S. investment market.

“We are excited to have reached this important milestone and list in the U.S. There is significant demand from United States investors for digital asset and technology stories like ours, and we are pleased that it will now be easier for those investors to participate in our growth,” said Alexander Tjiang, Interim CEO of NextGen.

About NextGen Digital Platforms Inc.

NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE: NXT) is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company currently operates e-commerce platform PCSections.com (“PCS”) and a hardware-as-a-service business supporting the artificial intelligence sector, called cloud AI hosting (“Cloud AI Hosting”). Both PCS and Cloud AI Hosting were developed in-house by NextGen. The Company also intends to democratize access to cryptocurrencies by providing investors with exposure to a diversified basket of digital assets through a regulated public vehicle. From time to time, the Company also intends to evaluate and acquire or develop other micro-technology platforms.

For More Information:

Alexander Tjiang, Interim Chief Executive Officer

(416) 300-7398

https://nextgendigital.ca/

‎info@nextgendigital.ca

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to, statements relating to the completion of the Offering on the terms described herein or at all, and the use of proceeds and available funds following the completion of the Offering, and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.