Avoid an Easter Candy Conundrum – Order Gardners Chocolates While They Last

Late Easter Means Treats Sell Out Early

TYRONE, Pennsylvania, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year’s late Easter may spell trouble for procrastinating Easter Bunnies who don’t stock up on seasonal treats now.

Gardners Candies, which has been filling Easter baskets for 128 years, has advice for anyone who gives Easter treats: shop now. “A late Easter creates a real candy conundrum,” said Jim Westover, Gardner’s chief operating officer. “Consumers buy their chocolates and other treats early and end up eating them, then they have to find replacement basket candy at the last minute. It’s true – we see it whenever Easter falls late on the calendar!”





From Original Peanut Butter Meltaway Eggs to complete baskets filled with assorted treats, Gardners candy makers have crafted more than 60 premium Easter treats that can be ordered online and shipped to all 50 states. They are available at select CVS, Giant Eagle, Giant Food Stores, and CIBO Express airport locations. They also can be purchased at Gardner’s nine Pennsylvania candy stores

Among the most popular:

Eight Ounce and One Pound Eggs

Available in 10 flavors including butter cream, chocolate fudge nut, maple nut, toasted coconut and Original Peanut Butter Meltaway, these indulgent eggs are the quintessential Easter treat.

BashEgg

An egg-shaped, milk chocolate tabletop piñata is packed with Easter treats, including milk chocolate mini pretzels and Pectin Jelly Beans

Marshmallow Eggs

Sweet and fluffy marshmallow centers are coated in rich milk or dark chocolate

Original Peanut Butter Meltaway Bunny

An adorable milk chocolate bunny is filled with Original Peanut Butter Meltaway

Classic Pectin Jelly Beans

Plant-based, gluten-free, and fat-free, these Easter favorites are available in eight classic flavors

Even a four pound Original Peanut Butter Meltaway Egg is available.

Gardners recommends Easter Bunnies order at www.gardnerscandies.com before supplies of its most popular confections run out.

Save 20% on online orders with discount code BUNNY20.

About Gardners Candies, Inc.

Gardners Candies was founded in 1897 by sixteen-year-old entrepreneur James “Pike” Gardner in Tyrone, Pennsylvania. The brand operates several stores in communities across Central Pennsylvania, distributes a variety of products to retailers across the country, and is most renowned for its famous Original Peanut Butter Meltaways. Beyond regional storefronts and online sales, Gardners Candies offers fundraising programs, business and custom gifting solutions, and private label services for various companies. Acquired by Sarris Candies, Inc. in 1997, Gardners Candies has continued to uphold a legacy of providing quality, locally sourced products with dedicated customer service. For more information, visit https://www.gardnerscandies.com/ or follow Gardners @gardnerscandies.com.

Contact:

Brad Ritter, Ritter Communications

BRitter@bradritter.com

740.815.1892

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ed3da9a-58e8-4eb4-a75b-9bc1d455f422

Gardners Candies Butter Cream Egg Gardners Candies Butter Cream Egg, avaialble in two sizes and 10 flavors, is one of more than 60 indulgent Easter treats available for shipping to all 50 U.S. states.

