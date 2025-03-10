Advanced Technology International Achieves Perfect Score in JSVA

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Technology International (ATI) earned a perfect score of 110 on the Joint Surveillance Voluntary Assessment (JSVA) from the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) — securing Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level II Certification for the next three years.

The JSVA is a comprehensive evaluation that assessed ATI’s compliance and risk mitigation efforts related to cybersecurity and data protection. The assessment is conducted to ensure defense contractors are committed to safeguarding Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and uphold the highest standards of data protection in the defense industry. This accomplishment is a demonstration of ATI’s compliance with DFARS Clause 252.204-7012 and all 110 requirements outlined in the NIST SP 800-171R2 Standard.

ATI manages over 30 research and development collaborations for the federal government that represents over 6,300 large and small innovators in industry and academia. ATI began work towards this certification in 2016 to demonstrate to our government, industry and academic stakeholders our ability to set and achieve a high standard of data security compliance and that we are a trusted and reliable partner.

“For almost 27 years, ATI has held a common mission with the federal government and its stakeholders, harnessing innovation to solve the most complex challenges the Nation faces,” said Mica Dolan, ATI President and Chief Operating Officer. “Achieving this certification demonstrates our ability to safeguard CUI, but more than that, it demonstrates that we are a trusted and reliable partner to the government and our stakeholders.”

ABOUT ATI:

ATI, a public-service nonprofit based in Summerville, S.C., builds and manages collaborations that conduct research and development of new technologies to solve our nation’s most pressing challenges. Fueled by a community of experts from industry, academia, and government, ATI accelerates impact by using the power of collaboration to help the federal government quickly acquire novel technologies.

Christy Quinn

Sr. Marketing Communications Project Manager

843-760-4616

christine.quinn@ati.org

