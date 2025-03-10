The Now Corporation Prioritizes Debt Reduction

Company Aims to Enhance Shareholder Value Through Financial Discipline

Key Highlights:

The Now Corporation actively reduces corporate debt to improve financial stability and boost shareholder value. Shareholder Transparency: The company is committed to providing ongoing updates and ensuring transparency throughout its financial growth journey.

PASADENA, Calif., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN) announced today its strategic initiative for the second quarter of 2025, emphasizing corporate debt reduction and strengthening shareholder value. This effort aims to improve financial stability, enable long-term growth, and position the company for future success.

As part of this initiative, The Now Corporation is implementing measures to streamline operations, enhance balance sheet performance, and reduce financial liabilities. This strategic shift aims to create a robust foundation for sustained expansion and increased investor confidence.

“We are committed to driving long-term value for our shareholders by reinforcing financial discipline,” said Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of The Now Corporation. “By reducing corporate debt and exploring new market opportunities, we are positioning the company for sustainable growth and profitability.”

The company remains dedicated to keeping shareholders informed with regular updates as it continues executing its growth strategy.

About The Now Corporation:

The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN) is dedicated to advancing clean energy solutions through its subsidiary, Green Rain Solar Inc. The company deploys innovative urban rooftop solar projects and grid-connected power solutions to address high-cost energy markets, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and clean energy innovation.

About Green Rain Solar Inc.:

Green Rain Solar Inc., a subsidiary of The Now Corporation, specializes in developing and integrating urban solar energy solutions to increase grid-connected renewable power. The company promotes sustainable energy for high-cost urban regions by leveraging cutting-edge solar and battery technologies. For more information, visit https://greenrainenergy.com .

About M Love Vintage Holdings Inc.:

M Love Vintage Holdings Inc. curates and offers exclusive vintage fashion collections, featuring rare accessories and ensembles from past eras. The company celebrates timeless craftsmanship and artistry in the world of fashion.

