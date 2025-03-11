Staffing Agency Launches 1for1 Solution to Help Fund LA Causes and Reward Shopping

Participate in Recruiting for Good Referral Program Earn $2500 Nonprofit Donation and $2500 Shopping Gift Card www.LovetoShopforGood.com Good for You+Community Too! Participate in Recruiting for Good Referral Program Earn $2500 Nonprofit Donation and $2500 Shopping Gift Card www.LovetoShopforGood.com Good for You+Community Too! Participate in Recruiting for Good Referral Program Earn $2500 Donation to Nonprofit and $2500 Shopping Gift Card www.LovetoShopforGood.com Good for You+Community Too!

Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals to fund causes. And is rewarding referrals with $2500 Nonprofit Donations, and $2500 Shopping Gift Cards.

Love to Do Something Sweet ...That is Good for You & The Community Too? Then, Participate in Love to Shop for Good!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund meaningful community causes, purposeful kids programs, and sweet nonprofits.Staffing Agency Recruiting for Good launches ' Love to Shop for Good ;' the sweetest 1for1 funding solution to Help Fund Causes in LA by rewarding participation in R4G's referral program with $2500 nonprofit donations and $2500 shopping gift cards.For the last five years, Recruiting for Good has been delivering staffing services to self-fund and create meaningful programs for kids that teach skills, success habits, and positive values. The staffing agency will work collaboratively with nonprofits that seek to find new funding solutions. Recruiting for Good will help LA nonprofits that support kids, pets, and women causes.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman; " Love to Support LA ! then, help Fund PTAS in Altadena, Pasadena, and Palisades. True Cross Sweet Mom and Palisades Booster Club member; inspired me to use Recruiting for Good and help fund schools impacted by the LA Fire. "How to Help Fund LA PTAS and Shop for Good Too?1. Introduce a Friend or Family Member who is an HR Manager/Executive, CEO, or CFO to Recruiting for Good.2. Staffing agency Recruiting for Good helps the company find an employee; and earns a finder's fee that is shared.3. Woman who made referral earns a $2500 donation for favorite School PTA in LA (Altadena/Pasadena, or Palisades); and earns a $2500 Shopping Gift Card.Carlos Cymerman adds; " We appreciate your participation, by rewarding the sweetest Gift Cards for your favorite shop at Westfield's Century City Mall, Rodeo Drive, and The Grove!"AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund causes, community projects, and Sweet Nonprofits! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!Have a LA Cause, Nonprofit or Rescue Looking for a Sweet Fundraising Solution? Inspire Your Community to Participate in Love to Shop for Good to Earn Donations www.LovetoShopforGood.com Good for You+ Community TooIn March 2020, Recruiting for Good created and funded Kids' Meaningful Programs; The Sweetest Gigs (For Talented Kids to Learn Sweet Skills) and Girls Design Tomorrow™ (Leadership Development for Pre-Teens)."Recruiting for Good Founder Carlos Cymerman has created sweet community solutions that benefit kids, families, and moms. He has over 10 years of mentoring experience (kids, and women). He has over 25 years experience in the staffing industry. Before entering the staffing industry, he worked as a Spanish teacher in a pre-school, and worked in elementary/middle schools as an ESL teacher. l he also has had leadership experience in nonprofits. And Carlos is an expert at teaching kids sweet skills, success habits, and positive values!In Fall 2025, Recruiting for Good is launching www.TheInnerBeautyClub.com with a Sweet Mission Teaching Girls Fulfillment. The meaningful club is perfectly designed for curiously creative girls in 3rd and 4th grade who come from families with positive values.

