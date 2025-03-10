LeaseCrunch Announces the Addition of Laura Schulhof as CFO

MILWAUKEE, Wis., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeaseCrunch LLC , a leading provider of software-as-a-service solutions that empower CPA firms and their clients, today announces the appointment of Laura Schulhof as chief financial officer. Schulhof brings deep expertise in private equity, mergers and acquisitions and financial strategy, with a track record of scaling high-growth technology companies through strategic investments and operational integration.

With over 15 years of leadership, including at private equity-backed companies, Schulhof has played a pivotal role in executing complex M&A transactions, equity and debt financings and post-acquisition integrations. Most recently, she served as senior vice president of finance at Intelerad Medical Systems, where she led financial strategy and oversight across multiple global markets. Prior to that, as CFO of Ambra Health, she drove significant revenue expansion, navigated successful funding rounds and led a major acquisition that strengthened the company’s market position.

Schulhof’s expertise extends beyond financial management—she has built and optimized financial infrastructures, enhanced operational efficiencies and guided cross-functional teams through transformational growth initiatives. Her ability to align finance with business strategy positions LeaseCrunch for its next phase of expansion.

“Laura’s deep experience in private equity and M&A makes her an outstanding addition to our leadership team,” says Mark Weidick, CEO of LeaseCrunch. “Her strategic mindset, proven financial acumen and track record of successful integrations will be instrumental as we continue scaling LeaseCrunch and delivering value to our customers.”

About LeaseCrunch

LeaseCrunch provides intuitive software that helps CPA firms and companies automate lease accounting compliance with ASC 842, GASB 87, GASB 96 and IFRS 16 and enables seamless financial data collection and analysis. Trusted by over 750 CPA firms and 27,000 companies, LeaseCrunch delivers solutions that reduce manual effort and enhance efficiency. By streamlining lease accounting compliance and financial data extraction, we empower firms to focus on delivering strategic value to clients, improving accuracy and driving smarter business decisions.

