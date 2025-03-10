Condor Receives Its Second Critical Minerals Mining License in Kazakhstan

CALGARY, Alberta, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Condor Energies Inc. (“Condor” or the “Company”) (TSX: CDR), a Canadian based energy transition company is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a second critical minerals mining license (the “Kolkuduk License”) by the Government Ministry responsible for mining in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Condor has a 100% working interest in the 6,800-hectare Kolkuduk License which provides the exploration rights for mining solid minerals for a six-year term.

The Kolkuduk Licence is in close proximity to the Company’s existing 37,300-hectare Sayakbay critical minerals license (collectively the “Licenses”) and both are located in a heavily faulted, geothermally active region, allowing migration of mineralized brines into reservoirs. The Licenses are also adjacent to other developing hard rock mining operations focused on critical minerals. Both Licenses are strategically positioned between Europe and China, providing direct access to existing and robust critical minerals markets.

A prior well drilled in the Kolkuduk License territory for hydrocarbon exploration encountered and tested brine deposits with lithium concentrations of up to 130 milligrams per litre as reported by the Ministry of Geology of the Republic of Kazakhstan. A 1,000-meter column of tested and untested brine reservoir has been identified from historical wireline log and core data. Other critical minerals identified include rubidium, strontium and cesium.

Don Streu, Condor’s President and CEO commented “Condor’s focus on developing critical minerals in Kazakhstan aligns with the strategic focus of multiple countries to accelerate the development of diverse, secure, and sustainable supply chains of critical minerals. Kazakhstan is one of the select group of minerals-producing countries identified as strategic to these efforts.

Critical minerals have become a key focus for many country’s national security and economic prosperity. Condor’s expanding critical mineral initiatives compliment our existing Uzbekistan natural gas production enhancement project and our developing Kazakhstan Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) transportation fuel business to position the company to be a valuable supplier of secure, stable and sustainable energy and mineral needs in the geo-politically strategic Central Asia region. It also positions the Company to realize multiple revenue streams that should remain robust across varying economic conditions and geo-political priorities”.

The Company does not treat the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves as additional drilling and testing is necessary, and a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. It is uncertain if further drilling will result in the area being delineated as a mineral resource or reserve. Readers should similarly not rely on the historical lithium concentration estimate for the Lithium Licenses as indicative of the actual lithium concentration or the likelihood that the Company will be able to achieve similar production results.

