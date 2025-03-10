PureCars Has Been Named a 2025 Google Premier Partner

ATLANTA, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureCars, the leading customer data and marketing platform for automotive dealers, announced today it has achieved 2025 Premier Partner status, the highest tier of the Google Partners program.

This prestigious recognition is awarded to agencies that deliver measurable client success, optimize ad performance to meet customer goals, and demonstrate exceptional expertise in Google Ads. PureCars’ team of experts delivers comprehensive digital advertising solutions for automotive dealers, dealer groups, and top OEMs across North America.

"We are honored to once again be named a Google Premier Partner,” said Aaron Sheeks, CEO at PureCars. “At PureCars, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge digital marketing solutions to our clients, and this distinction reaffirms our dedication. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with Google in 2025."

In February, Google recognized the achievements of top-performing digital marketing partners across the globe by awarding Premier Partner status as part of the Google Partners program . PureCars has been named a 2025 Premier Partner, which means:

They’re among the top 3% of Google Partners participants in their respective countries, signaling their leading expertise in Google Ads, as well as their ability to forge new client relationships and support their clients’ growth.

They’re listed on the Google Partners directory , which helps potential clients find top Premier Partners like PureCars on their own dedicated page.

About Google Partners

The Partners program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.

About PureCars

PureCars helps thousands of dealers win their markets with solutions that drive more sales and ROs at lower costs. Our unique combination of customer data management, advanced advertising solutions, digital merchandising and market analytics provide dealers and partners with marketing technology that increases efficiency and profitability. We are a certified digital provider for 19 OEMs in the U.S. and Canada, maintain compliance with 40+ brands and serve 65 of the top 100 dealer groups in North America. Visit www.purecars.com to learn more.

Media Contact: Kate Colacelli, CMO katec@purecars.com

