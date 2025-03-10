Vivid Seats Releases Inaugural 2025 MLB Fan Loyalty Report

Data Reveals Baseball Fan Allegiances and MLB Season Trends

CHICAGO, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today released its 2025 MLB Fan Loyalty Report ahead of the 2025 season. The report reflects Vivid Seats data for 2024-2025 regular seasons and reveals fan dedication to their favorite MLB teams through travel patterns and ticket demand as well as ticket trends for the upcoming season.

In a national survey* commissioned by Vivid Seats, and conducted by The Harris Poll, about one-third (32%) of Americans are most looking forward to seeing an MLB game in-person this year. Vivid Seats ticket data shows the average price of MLB regular-season tickets increased year-over-year as more fans flock to see America’s pastime in-person. As fans show up in the stands, Vivid Seats has analyzed fan loyalty revealing the most in-demand MLB teams and games, alongside fan travel at home or on the road.

Fever Pitch: When looking at ticket demand from the 2025 MLB season, Vivid Seats data shows the hottest teams and matchups to catch this year. Reigning World Series Champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, take the title of top trending team this season when looking at ticket prices. As a result, while the MLB All-Star game is a consistent crowd pleaser year-after-year, the Los Angeles Dodgers Opening Day game against the Detroit Tigers comes in as the second hottest ticket this season. The team creating the most baseball buzz is the Detroit Tigers, with a 29% spike in average price when looking at a comparable time to last season.

Hottest MLB Teams

Home + Away Average Sold Price 2025 (as of February 2025)

Los Angeles Dodgers - $181 Boston Red Sox - $140 New York Yankees - $136 Chicago Cubs - $127 Atlanta Braves - $122



Buzzworthy MLB Teams

Home + Away Average Sold Price YoY (as of March 2025)

Detroit Tigers – 29% Los Angeles Dodgers – 25% Chicago White Sox – 20% New York Mets – 18% Athletics – 13%



Hottest MLB Games

Average Sold Price 2025 (as of February 2025)

MLB All Star Game 7/15/25 - $837 Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Dodgers (Opening Day) 3/27/25 - $604 New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers 5/30/25 - $436 New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers 6/1/25 - $414 New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox 6/13/25 - $306



Out of the Park: Vivid Seats’ Fan Forecast® explores its proprietary data to project which team’s fans will show up with more support in the crowd during a game. Analyzing this historical Fan Forecast® data, Vivid Seats has revealed which baseball fans showed up on the road with more support throughout the 2024 MLB regular season and who we think will continue to have the crowd advantage in the 2025 season. The Los Angeles Dodgers once again show up with a highly dedicated fanbase, taking up an average of 42% of ballparks on the road, shortly followed by World Series rivals, the New York Yankees, with 41% of the crowds at away games. Meanwhile, fans are willing to travel the farthest this season to Fenway Park to catch the Boston Red Sox, averaging over 890 miles, beating out the runner up by 150 miles.

Top Road Fanbases

Fan Forecast® 2024 Season (as of February 2025)

Los Angeles Dodgers – 42% New York Yankees – 41% Chicago Cubs – 33% Houston Astros – 29% Philadelphia Phillies – 27%



Most Traveled to Ballparks

Average Distance Home Games 2025 (as of February 2025)

Boston Red Sox – 892 miles Arizona Diamondbacks – 742 miles Chicago Cubs – 706 miles Minnesota Twins – 695 miles New York Yankees – 656 miles



Meeting at Home Base: When analyzing team sales per county**, Vivid Seats data found which fans held down the fort and consistently showed up for their teams. The most widespread fanbase proved to be the Atlanta Braves claiming 480 counties mainly across Southern States including Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Fans can explore the interactive map here to see which team claimed their local county and state.

The Vivid Seats app is the easiest place to buy tickets and the only place to earn rewards on every purchase, from a free 11th ticket to birthday perks. This year, from March 13 through 28 in Game Center, Vivid Seats’ in-app free-to-play product, baseball fans can play daily MLB-themed trivia to score points towards ticket discounts and enter drawings for free MLB tickets this season. Game Center can be found in the Vivid Seats app in the Play tab, which showcases games of the day, redeemable credits and Leagues.

Download the Vivid Seats app, available on iOS and Android, to find tickets to the hottest MLB matchups this season and play in Game Center.

*This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Vivid Seats from December 10-12, 2024, among 2,095 adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

**Data was recorded by tracking the number of tickets sold to a team’s games, from 2024 to present day, per billing zip code. Excludes preseason and postseason ticket sales.

About Vivid Seats

Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should “Experience It Live,” the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats also owns Vivid Picks, a daily fantasy sports app. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Companies for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling 866-848-8499.

Vivid Seats 2025 MLB Fan Loyalty Infographic 1 Vivid Seats data as of February 2025 reveals the hottest MLB teams and the most traveled to ballparks when looking at the 2025 season. Vivid Seats 2025 MLB Fan Loyalty Infographic 2 Vivid Seats data as of February 2025 reveals the top road fanbases from the 2024 season and the hottest MLB games when looking at the 2025 season. Vivid Seats 2025 MLB Fan Loyalty Infographic 3 Vivid Seats data as of March 2025 reveals the buzziest MLB teams for the 2025 season and the most widespread fanbases when looking at the 2024-2025 seasons.

