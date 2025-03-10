31 Million Patient Journeys, One Mission

OneMedNet joins Datavant’s Real-World data ecosystem to Power Next-Gen Healthcare

MINNEAPOLIS, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet, an AI-powered Real World Data leader, has announced a collaboration with Datavant, a health data platform, to provide access to tokenized, purpose-built data for life sciences and medical research through Datavant’s health data ecosystem. Leveraging OneMedNet’s network of 31M patients, 121M+ clinical studies—EMR insights like images, ECGs, and notes—this collaboration enables life sciences companies to integrate claims data for a full view of patient journeys tailored to specific diseases.

By integrating OneMedNet’s patient tokens into the Datavant ecosystem of more than 300 real-world data partners, customers seeking Real-World Data for specific patient populations can effortlessly discover and access it. This streamlined process enhances longitudinal data visibility and connectivity, enabling researchers and organizations to identify the precise insights they need to speed innovative treatments and drive impactful outcomes.

“Linking healthcare data securely unlocks transformative potential for researchers,” said Aaron Green, OneMedNet CEO. “Cross-referencing our data with existing datasets through the Datavant ecosystem confirms its unique value, ensuring it’s additive, non-redundant and cost-effective. This collaboration highlights OneMedNet’s leadership in medical innovation through AI, robust platforms, and seamless integration—and will accelerate the ability of organizations to advance evidence-based solutions and access critical patient-level insights, all while safeguarding privacy.”

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet is revolutionizing how the world unlocks Real-World Data (RWD), harnessing the untapped potential of over 1,400 healthcare sites through its iRWD™ platform. This isn’t just data—it’s the lifeblood of innovation, from de-identified medical imaging to electronic health records, fueling breakthroughs for drugmakers, medical device pioneers, and AI visionaries. With a network spanning rare diseases, oncology, cardiology, and beyond, OneMedNet delivers precision insights that redefine patient care and power the next wave of healthcare disruption.

Beyond healthcare OneMedNet’s proprietary AI anonymizes data for industries like finance, retail, and telecom, unlocking endless possibilities—rigorously testing production system upgrades, de-risking complex projects, and securely sharing sensitive data by stripping out personal information. Learn more at www.onemednet.com.

