Total Economic Impact Study Reveals Positive ROI for Organizations Using LexisNexis’ Nexis Research Platform

Study examines how Nexis provides organizations with access to reliable information in a timely and efficient manner to inform business decisions

New York, NY, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a leading global provider of AI- powered analytics and decision tools, today announced the findings of The Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of Nexis® by LexisNexis study conducted by Forrester Consulting. The 2025 commissioned study aggregated the experiences of four organizations in banking/finance, insurance, healthcare and manufacturing using the Nexis research platform. Forrester aggregated the responses and created a single “composite” organization headquartered in the U.S. with 20,000 employees worldwide that generates $3 billion of annual revenue. The study showed this composite organization achieved a 110% return on investment (ROI), along with a net present value (NPV) of $1.20 million over three years.

Prior to using Nexis, interviewees from the profiled organizations said they used multiple sources to conduct research for new business, risk management, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and other business decisions. Interviewees found their efforts to collect, organize, and analyze information were time-consuming, difficult, and expensive – especially for non-US and privately held businesses. After investing in Nexis, their organizations significantly improved their research capabilities, conducting global research, due diligence and analysis more efficiently and cost-effectively by eliminating superfluous legacy tools and platforms, streamlining data access and management, and directly reducing expenses. Nexis provided them with access to reliable information in a timely and efficient manner, which helped inform strategic decision-making and reduced the risk of costly mistakes and missed business opportunities.

“Access to quality information is crucial for organizational decision-making, but many organizations still rely on multiple disparate sources for strategic corporate research. Enterprises across every industry tell us this is time-consuming, expensive and challenging to collect reliable, accurate data,” said Todd Larsen, President of Nexis Solutions. “Nexis provides access to an expansive collection of news, company, legal, and regulatory data necessary to make informed business decisions. Working closely with our customers, we’ve significantly streamlined the corporate research process to help enterprises achieve maximum value. We’re pleased the Forrester TEI study shows us Nexis’ ability to accelerate business decisioning while helping to reduce expenses.”

A few quantifiable and unquantified benefits that the composite organization representing interviewed customers experienced include:

Enhanced research efficiency worth $986,000 over three years: Nexis significantly enhanced efficiency and cost-effectiveness by automating and consolidating searches, while reducing the time and manpower previously required for these tasks. This efficiency gain, alongside reduced reliance on outsourced firms and data sources, results in substantial time and cost savings for organizations across multiple business areas.

Nexis significantly enhanced efficiency and cost-effectiveness by automating and consolidating searches, while reducing the time and manpower previously required for these tasks. This efficiency gain, alongside reduced reliance on outsourced firms and data sources, results in substantial time and cost savings for organizations across multiple business areas. Improved research quality: Nexis delivered consistent, high-quality information worldwide. A chief legal and compliance officer at a manufacturing organization reported the extensive range of sources and country coverage available through Nexis enabled users to achieve more thorough and reliable research results.

Nexis delivered consistent, high-quality information worldwide. A chief legal and compliance officer at a manufacturing organization reported the extensive range of sources and country coverage available through Nexis enabled users to achieve more thorough and reliable research results. Reduced business risk enabled by proactive data analysis: Nexis’ advanced data analytics capabilities helped reduce business risk by enabling proactive decision-making. Study interviewees expressed that having real-time access to trustworthy data allowed their organizations to make timely and informed business decisions.

The study also included quotes from participating organizations about the benefits of leveraging the Nexis platform.

“The availability and the breadth of information and the number of different things we were able to do with the platform were the clinchers,” said a CIO in manufacturing.

“The operational efficiency gained by reducing the research and the manual work steps was the biggest benefit we used to make our business case,” said a CIO in banking and finance.

For more information about Nexis, please visit https://www.lexisnexis.com/Nexis To access the full Forrester TEI study and read about all the benefits Nexis can offer, download the full study at https://perspectives.lexisnexis.com/nexis-total-economic-impact-by-forrester-study/index.html.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,800 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

Name: Leela Bozonelis Email: leela.bozonelis@lexisnexis.com Job Title: Marketing Director

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.