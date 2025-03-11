Ntara announces Clear Peak Capital partnership, leadership promotions

Andy Didyk promoted to CEO, Shane McCown becomes COO, Jeff Morris & Neil Owen join board as co-founders.

JOHNSON CITY, TN, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ntara, a leader in product experience management (PXM) consulting and solutions, today announced that it has partnered with Clear Peak Capital, a private equity firm focused on partnering with growth-oriented businesses in software and IT services. This partnership marks a significant milestone for Ntara, enabling the company to further scale its PXM services and the delivery of innovative solutions to its customers.Founded in 1999 by Jeff Morris and Neil Owen, Ntara offers consulting, implementation, and managed services within product information management (PIM), digital asset management (DAM) and digital commerce to consumer brands and manufacturers.As part of its next phase of growth, Ntara announced two key leadership promotions. Andy Didyk, former SVP of Sales & Marketing, will transition to CEO; and Shane McCown, former SVP of Operations, will transition to COO. Didyk and McCown have been with Ntara for 17 and 24 years, respectively. Morris and Owen will continue to support Ntara as board-level advisors.“Over the past 25 years, Ntara has remained committed to delivering world-class experiences to our customers, employees, and partners. We chose to partner with Clear Peak due to their operational expertise and commitment to building upon Ntara’s culture of innovation and growth,” said Morris and Owen in a joint statement.“The opportunity to lead Ntara through our next phase as a company is thrilling and humbling,” said Didyk. “I could not be more confident in our team and partners moving forward.”“Throughout our history, Ntara’s focus has been on delivering best-in-class service to our clients,” said McCown. “That commitment remains unchanged, and we look forward to expanding on what makes Ntara exceptional.”Donza Worden and Luke Schneider, co-founders at Clear Peak, said, “Ntara has built an industry-leading PXM service offering evidenced by the many tailored solutions they’ve delivered across blue-chip customers and software platforms. The company’s growth and success have been impressive, and we are excited to partner with the team in this next phase.”As Didyk and McCown transition to their new roles, Ntara remains steadfast in its commitment to creating exceptional product experiences. This partnership will allow Ntara to accelerate its growth, bringing new opportunities to its clients, technology partners, end consumers, and team members.About Clear Peak CapitalClear Peak Capital is a private equity firm focused on partnering with exceptional growth companies in software and IT services. Clear Peak was founded on the pillars of partnership and value creation to drive operational excellence and scalability within its partner companies. The firm seeks to build relationships with executives and companies who look for Clear Peak to be a value-added partner. For more information, visit www.clearpeak-capital.com About NtaraNtara offers consulting and implementation services within PIM, DAM, and digital commerce software. Ntara is a leader in PXM strategy and integration for manufacturers, brands, distributors, and retailers. The Company’s services include primary research and PXM roadmapping, architecting, implementation, integration, and customization. The firm also provides full-service support for long-term PXM strategy. Learn more at www.ntara.com Clear Peak CapitalLuke Schneider, Partnerlschneider@clearpeak-capital.comClear Peak CapitalDonza Worden, Partnerdworden@clearpeak-capital.com

