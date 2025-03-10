Submit Release
VPG to Participate in the Sidoti March 2025 Small-Cap Investor Conference

MALVERN, Pa., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies, announced that the company will present at the Sidoti March 2025 Small-Cap Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, March 19, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

A live and on-demand webcast of VPG’s presentation will be available to the public and can be accessed from the following link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/VPG, or on VPG’s website: ir.vpgsensors.com/events. For more information, or for help arranging a one-on-one meeting at the conference, please contact: info@vpgsensors.com.

About VPG

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers’ product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

For Investors:
Vishay Precision Group
Steve Cantor, 781-222-3516
info@vpgsensors.com


