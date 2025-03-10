Beam Mobility E-Scooters Now Live in Albuquerque, Expanding Micromobility Options

We are thrilled to have launched Beam's innovative micromobility solutions in Albuquerque” — Deb Gangopadhyay

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Albuquerque residents and visitors are now enjoying a vibrant new transportation option as Beam Mobility has launched its e-scooter service. The company has deployed a fleet of purple e-scooters as part of a phased rollout, enhancing the city’s Shared Active Transportation Program. Beam is prioritizing a smooth and successful launch, starting with a smaller fleet to gather data and ensure operational efficiency before gradually expanding to its full allocation of permits."Beam is focused on running a data-driven program that ensures we are responsive to the City and residents and keep our fleet tidy” - Deb Gangopadhyay, Co-founder and President at Beam Mobility.The 65 designated e-scooter stations are now operational and strategically located throughout Albuquerque, ensuring convenient access for riders. The station locations and detailed rental rates are available on the user-friendly Beam mobile phone application, which is free to download on iOS and Android platforms.As the third vendor to receive permit approval through the City’s Shared Active Transportation Program, Beam joins Lime (green e-scooters) and Spin (orange e-scooters) in providing sustainable and efficient transportation alternatives. The program promotes using small vehicles such as bicycles, e-bikes, and e-scooters for short-distance trips, reducing reliance on cars and fostering a more active and environmentally friendly city."We are thrilled to have launched Beam's innovative micromobility solutions in Albuquerque," said Deb Gangopadhyay. "Our goal is to provide a safe, convenient, and enjoyable way for people to navigate the city while contributing to a more sustainable urban environment."Beam continues to emphasize the importance of safe and responsible e-scooter usage, reminding all riders to adhere to state and local regulations. Key rules include riding with the flow of traffic, minimizing sidewalk riding, yielding to the pedestrian right-of-way and parking responsibly at designated stations or appropriate areas."We encourage all users to familiarize themselves with the rules and regulations to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience," added Gangopadhyay.About Beam MobilityBeam Mobility is a leading micromobility company committed to providing safe, sustainable, and accessible transportation solutions. With a growing presence in the United States, Beam is focused on expanding its innovative services nationwide. The Albuquerque launch represents a key milestone in this expansion, serving as a model for future deployments in other US cities. Focusing on innovation and user experience, Beam partners with cities to integrate e-scooters and other light electric vehicles into the urban transportation landscape.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.