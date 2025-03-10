LGI Homes Opens Two New Communities in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH) is proud to announce the grand opening of two exciting new communities near Portland, Oregon, expanding its presence in the region. These two communities, Dove Landing and Copper Heights, are designed to cater to a variety of homebuyers, with distinct offerings from LGI Homes and its luxury brand, Terrata Homes.

“We are excited to announce the opening of Dove Landing and Copper Heights. These two new communities offer diverse new home options for customers looking to buy in the Portland area,” said Armando Gonzales, Vice President of Sales for SW Washington and Oregon.

Dove Landing – A New Community by LGI Homes

Located in Woodburn, Oregon, Dove Landing is an exceptional new community from LGI Homes, known for offering affordable homes without compromising on quality. The community features LGI Homes’ coveted CompleteHome™ package, which includes a host of impressive upgrades at no additional cost to buyers. Homes at Dove Landing feature spacious three- to five-bedroom floor plans with open-concept designs, attached two-car garages, chef-ready kitchens and premium finishes such as granite countertops, Whirlpool® appliances and luxury vinyl-plank flooring.

Starting from the $390s, these new homes offer homebuyers the perfect combination of affordability and quality, with move-in ready options available. The prime location of Dove Landing, just off I-5, provides easy access to Portland and surrounding attractions, making it an ideal choice for families seeking a convenient and vibrant community.

“Nestled in the heart of scenic rural living, Dove Landing offers the perfect balance of tranquility and accessibility, with convenient access to both Portland and Salem,” added Gonzales. “With six thoughtfully designed floor plans, we ensure that every homebuyer can find the right home at the right price, all within a welcoming and peaceful community.”

Copper Heights – A Luxury Community by Terrata Homes

Terrata Homes, the luxury brand under LGI Homes, is also unveiling a stunning new community in Milwaukie, Oregon, just outside Portland. Copper Heights is a serene, family-friendly neighborhood offering exclusive three- to five-bedroom homes with spacious layouts designed for today’s modern family. These homes feature luxurious upgrades, including quartz countertops, black stainless steel KitchenAid appliances, 42” cabinets with crown molding and luxury vinyl plank flooring—all included at no additional cost.

Starting in the $700s, homes at Copper Heights boast open-concept layouts, spacious bedrooms, game rooms, mudrooms and covered outdoor living areas. Copper Heights offers homebuyers a blend of luxury, comfort and a peaceful suburban setting, all with easy access to the culture and amenities of downtown Portland.

The community also offers a variety of amenities such as a private neighborhood park, children’s playground, green spaces and a picnic area. Residents will enjoy a range of activities from local events to outdoor adventures in the scenic beauty of the Pacific Northwest.

“Our vision is to create a place where neighbors connect, families thrive and a sense of belonging is built into every part of the community. Copper Heights will be a welcoming environment for all who choose to call it home,” Gonzales stated.

To learn more or schedule a tour, interested buyers can call (866) 535-5061 ext. 172 for Dove Landing or (833) 322-8881 ext. 172 for Copper Heights.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

Media Contacts:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

LGI Homes

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c20439f-4f00-4cf6-864c-d074db01bf29

The Mercer Plan by Terrata Homes at Copper Heights The Mercer Plan by Terrata Homes at Copper Heights features four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and a spacious family room.

