BerryComm expands fiber network in Central Indiana with Nokia technology

BerryComm deployed a 100+ mile backbone from Indianapolis to Logansport to enhance high-speed internet services across Central Indiana.

Nokia’s 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) and ROADM technology power the network expansion.

The deployment strengthens BerryComm’s commitment to bridging the digital divide and supporting local businesses.





10 March 2025

Kokomo, IN.– Nokia and BerryComm, a leading fiber-optic broadband provider in Central Indiana, today announced the deployment of an enhanced high-speed internet connectivity for thousands of homes and businesses. This initiative, powered by Nokia’s advanced optical networking technology, reinforces BerryComm’s mission to provide reliable, high-capacity broadband services to underserved communities.

The expansion utilizes Nokia’s 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) with coherent optics and Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexer (ROADM) technologies, ensuring superior network scalability and reliability. This deployment allows BerryComm to maintain complete control over service quality while reducing dependence on external carriers for last-mile connectivity.



Beyond residential customers, the enhanced network supports businesses with mission-critical connectivity solutions, ensuring maximum uptime and operational efficiency. With this infrastructure, BerryComm can seamlessly scale to 100G and beyond as bandwidth demands continue to grow.

“The deployment of Nokia’s ROADM technology marks a significant milestone in our mission to bridge the digital divide across Central Indiana. This cutting-edge technology enhances our ability to deliver reliable, high-speed internet while positioning our network for future growth. We’re proud to partner with Nokia, a global leader in optical networking, to bring these transformative capabilities to the communities we serve,” said Cory Childs, President of BerryComm.

“Fiber internet can be life changing, so innovative service providers like BerryComm are key to reducing the digital divide in America. Nokia’s optical network portfolio enables rapid deployment of fiber to unconnected regions. We appreciate BerryComm’s trust in Nokia and look forward to future projects with them.” Added Matt Young, Head of North American Enterprise Business at Nokia.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About BerryComm

BerryComm is a leading fiber-optic broadband provider committed to delivering high-speed internet services to communities in Central Indiana. Since 2015, BerryComm has been dedicated to expanding reliable, scalable, and future-proof network solutions to bridge the digital divide and support economic growth.

