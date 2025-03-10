Press Release

Nokia selected by Outer Reach Broadband to launch fiber services in Maine

Nokia will deploy a fiber solution capable of providing multi-gigabit broadband access to homes and businesses.

Nokia will also deploy its Altiplano Access Controller, a cloud-native platform for automation of broadband networks.

Nokia’s Corteca solution and Nokia Wi-Fi beacons allow Outer Reach Broadband to offer an improved Wi-Fi and customer experience.





10 March 2025

Hallowell, Maine – Nokia today announced that it was selected by Internet service provider Outer Reach Broadband to deploy a next-generation fiber network across rural Maine. The expansive network enables Outer Reach to bring new enhanced multi-gigabit broadband services to homes and businesses, helping to reduce the digital divide and foster local economic development.

Outer Reach Broadband is focused on closing Maine’s digital divide by providing fast, reliable, and affordable internet access. With Nokia’s fiber solution, it will be able to provide customers with a 10 Gbps symmetrical broadband service that will help significantly enhance the user experience. The solution is also ready for 25G, to address future needs.

To help simplify and streamline network operations, Nokia will also deploy its Altiplano Access Controller, a cloud-native platform for automating broadband networks. In addition, Outer Reach Broadband will deploy Nokia’s portfolio of Wi-Fi 6 beacons with integrated EasyMesh technology, providing customers with robust, reliable, whole-home Wi-Fi coverage. To help further enhance the customer experience, Outer Reach will use Nokia’s Corteca software, to manage and optimize Wi-Fi performance in the home. For the deployment, Nokia has partnered with VarData, one of the nation’s fastest growing value-added resellers supporting next generation and legacy networks for both service providers and enterprise customers.

This deployment is a pivotal step for Outer Reach Broadband as it complements its fixed wireless network with fiber services. This expansion not only broadens the company's service capabilities but also delivers a more dependable internet experience to its customers, including both households and small businesses.

“At Outer Reach Broadband, we are committed to delivering fast, reliable, and future-proof internet services to the communities we serve. After careful consideration, we’ve chosen Nokia's FTTP platform for our fiber deployments because of its proven performance, scalability, and innovative technology. Nokia's solutions align perfectly with our mission to provide cutting-edge broadband services that meet today’s demands while preparing for tomorrow’s needs. With this partnership, we’re ensuring that our customers benefit from world-class connectivity backed by a trusted, global leader,” said Tom Kirby, Co-Founder and President of Outer Reach Broadband.

“VarData is thrilled to partner with Outer Reach Broadband and Nokia. This collaboration will empower Outer Reach to leverage the latest in fiber technology and deliver exceptional broadband services to their customers. We are confident that this partnership will drive significant advancements in connectivity within the communities Outer Reach serves,” noted Jeff Coke, CEO at Var Data.

“Multi-gigabit fiber broadband is increasingly being used to connect everything: homes, businesses, cell sites, and smart cities, providing an opportunity for service providers to offer exceptional services and unlock new revenue streams on fiber. This is a great example of how Nokia’s industry-leading solutions can be used by emerging and innovative service providers like Outer Reach Broadband. We are very excited to team up with VarData to support Outer Reach Broadband’s expansion strategy,” commented Jeff Dean, Head of Partner Program for North America at Nokia.

