Date for World’s Largest Casino Collectibles Show Announced

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World’s Largest Casino Chip and Collectibles exhibition will be bigger and better this year, filled with casino memorabilia that embodies the excitement of all things casino. It’s a must-see (and inexpensive) event for anybody who is fascinated by casino gaming now, then and to come.The 32nd annual Casino Chip and Collectibles Show is presented by the Casino Collectibles Association , an international club devoted to the hobby of collecting casino memorabilia and preserving casino gaming history. The organization is a resource for information and history of gaming artifacts and is celebrating the 25th anniversary of one of their major educational projects, the ChipGuide , an online catalog of over 332,000 collectible items from 32,000 worldwide casinos.The Casino Chip and Collectibles Show is returning to the South Point Casino in Las Vegas, Thursday thru Saturday, June 12 - 14, 2025. The public is invited to join in the fun of examining, buying, selling, trading or even evaluating casino collectibles and mementos. The show is open to the public all three days, with a $10 admission on Thursday, $5 on Friday till noon, FREE Thursday afternoon and FREE all-day Saturday. Admission is free every day for First Responders, Active Military and Casino Employees with appropriate ID.Over 50 dealers of casino memorabilia from all over the world will feature museum-like exhibits of nearly everything casino related, including gaming chips, slot tokens and cards, dice, matchbooks and ashtrays, playing cards, advertising materials, antique gaming devices, swizzle sticks, post cards and much, much more.Registered show attendees can also take in the four planned educational seminars or participate in a live auction of hundreds of casino chips and other casino memorabilia. Several gaming industry celebrities will be on hand throughout the course of the exhibition to meet and greet attendees.The Casino Chips and Collectibles Show registration and admission is open to the public June 12, 10 AM – 5 PM (admission $10), June 13, 9 AM –Noon (admission $5) Noon – 4PM (admission is free) and June 14, 9 AM – 4 PM (admission is free). Location is Exhibit Hall C at the South Point Hotel Casino, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, Nevada.

