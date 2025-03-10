Granite Flooring Market Expected to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2031

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Granite Flooring Market," The Granite Flooring Market Size was valued at $5.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $8.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031.Get a Sample Copy of this Report : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16052 The increasing demand for granite flooring can be attributed to the increasing construction activities such as residential and non-residential. Typically, granite flooring consists of types such as tiles, slabs, and cobble stone. Among these, the tiles segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, owing to its high strength, and durability. Granite is a very popular in-home renovation due to its strength and durability, making it ideal for kitchens countertops, flooring, monuments, wall cladding and others. In addition, granite tile is very strong and durable, scratch resistant which is best applicable for flooring. It comes in various different shades, colors and patterns. Granite tiles are very hard in nature owing to this it can take heavy loads.It is used for high traffic areas such as subway, shopping mall pathway, living room and office flooring. In addition, it offers various advantages such as flexibility, durability, easy cleaning and cost effectiveness. All such factors are anticipated to boost the demand of granite flooring market during the forecast period.The market is analyzed with respect to different locations such as indoor and outdoor. Out of these, the indoor segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, owing to high demand from residential and non-residential users. By application, it is based on residential and non-residential. The market is mainly driven by the increase in popularity of interior designing, availability of various designs, and surge in spending on home remodeling projects in developing countries has significantly increased the use of granite for flooring in remodeling projects. Furthermore, floors are a vital part of any building as they provide an aesthetic, smooth, and level floor surface, thereby elevating the ambience of the spaces. The availability of granite in a wide range of colors and patterns makes it suitable for use in luxury residential, commercial, and hospitality projects. However, the higher cost than ceramic flooring constrains the granite flooring market growth.Enquire Before BuyingIn 2021, Asia-Pacific held the largest granite flooring market share, in terms of revenue. Moreover, the market in LAMEA is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR, owing to growth in the construction sector in the region.The affordable housing schemes of countries, such as India and China have positively influenced the residential construction sector in the region. Furthermore, increased investment in the tourism sector by private as well as public sector has also led to an increase in building construction activities, thereby creating a demand for flooring. Furthermore, increased spending on interior designing of the homes is also increasing the demand for custom made flooring, thus driving the growth of the granite flooring industry in the region.Various manufacturers in the granite flooring market such as Arizona Tile, Emser Tile, M S International, Inc., Aro granite industries ltd., Stone Glamour S.r.l., Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Limited offer a wide variety of granite flooring for residential as well as non-residential applications. For instance, in February 2021, M S International, Inc., established a new showroom and distribution facility in Raleigh, North Carolina. This showroom, which is around 70,000 square feet, offers the entire range of MSI's products for the home and commercial markets, including flooring, countertops made of natural stone, hardscaping materials, and much more.However, during the pandemic lockdown, various manufacturers in the granite flooring market had to stop their business in countries such as China, Australia, U.S., UAE, and countries in Europe. This break directly impacted sales of granite flooring manufacturing companies. In addition, the lack of manpower and raw materials constricted the supply of raw materials for granite flooring; and negatively influenced the growth of the market. However, after two years of COVID-19 outbreak and the introduction of vaccinations, the severity of the pandemic has significantly reduced and key players in the market are recovering rapidly.Request Customization : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A16052 Key Findings Of The StudyThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global granite flooring market trends and dynamics.By type, the tile has dominated the granite flooring market, in terms of revenue in 2021 and slab is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.By application, the residential segment has registered the highest revenue in 2021.By region, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.The key players within the global granite flooring market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the granite flooring market outlook.The granite flooring market forecast analysis from 2022 to 2031 is included in the report.In-depth global granite flooring market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2022 and 2031.🔰𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬🔰Hydraulic Tools MarketArchitectural Hardware MarketSelf-Healing Concrete MarketContainer Homes MarketWater Quality Instrument MarketGlass Curtain Wall MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact Us:United States1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.