Digital Marketing Agency Holds Trademark for Results Driven Marketing®

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Results Driven Marketing, LLC proudly announces that it holds the official trademark for Results Driven Marketing®, as conferred by the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). The service mark was successfully registered on July 24, 2018, under registration number 5,522,535, and has recently been renewed by the Director of the USPTO for five years.

“Securing the Results Driven Marketing® trademark is a testament to our dedication to innovation and excellence in the marketing sector,” said Janeene High, CEO of Results Driven Marketing, LLC. “We remain committed to delivering results-driven strategies that empower our clients to achieve their marketing goals.”

The Results Driven Marketing service mark applies to Int. Classes 35 and 42 of the USPTO for the fields of business marketing consulting services, internet marketing, online advertising services, email blasts, graphic design, logo design, social media advertising, SEO, and consulting services. The service mark covers both the field of internet marketing and website design and creation.

The service mark further reinforces the company’s leadership in providing high-quality marketing and advertising services. The mark has been in commercial use since June 1, 2013, demonstrating the long-standing presence and commitment of Results Driven Marketing, LLC to delivering top-tier marketing solutions.

The trademark was officially filed on July 6, 2017, under serial number 87-517,627. The approval and registration of this service mark further establish Results Driven Marketing, LLC as a recognized and trusted name in the marketing industry.

Results Driven Marketing, LLC is an award-winning digital marketing agency in Charleston, SC, and Philadelphia, PA. Founded in 2013 by Janeene High, RDM is a full-service digital marketing agency that caters to small to medium-sized businesses across various industries. RDM has a client retention rating of above 95% year over year.

For more information about Results Driven Marketing, LLC and its services, please visit www.yourgooglegirls.com or Mike Bannan at 215-393-8700.

