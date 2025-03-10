NVBDC Joins the Advisory Committee of Michigan Celebrates Small Business

Keith King, CEO, NVBDC Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is proud to serve on the advisory committee for Michigan Celebrates Small Business (MCSB). This influential initiative, managed by the Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM) Foundation, brings together a coalition of organizations dedicated to recognizing and supporting small businesses throughout the state.As part of the advisory committee, NVBDC joins respected organizations such as:Edward Lowe FoundationKinexus GroupMichigan Black Business AllianceMichigan Small Business Development CenterMichigan Rehabilitation ServicesSmall Business Association of MichiganWest Michigan Hispanic Chamber of CommerceTogether, these organizations ensure that small business owners from all backgrounds have access to opportunities, resources, and recognition for their contributions to Michigan’s economy.The NVBDC was founded to address a critical gap: ensuring veteran business owners receive the same level of opportunities and recognition as other diverse business groups. Under the leadership of Keith King, Founder & CEO of NVBDC, the organization has become the gold standard for veteran business certification, giving veteran entrepreneurs access to corporate and government contracting opportunities.Keith King has dedicated his career to advocating for veteran entrepreneurs. His efforts have not gone unnoticed—he was named the State of Michigan, Midwest Regional, and National Veteran Small Business Champion by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), making history as the first veteran from Michigan to ever win the National Champion award.As stated in the SBA award letter:“Specifically, you have combined your professional and entrepreneurial career with your passion to assist veterans, especially veteran entrepreneurs, not only in the Detroit area but across our great state and the nation. Through your position as National Public Affairs Chairman of the Vietnam Veterans of America and as a member of the Economic Opportunity Committee, you helped promote the idea of veteran-owned businesses throughout the country. Your involvement with Vet Force and their interaction with all of the Veteran Service Organizations helped to create the first Veteran Business Owners Conference.”Keith King’s legacy is embedded in NVBDC’s mission, ensuring that veteran business owners are not just recognized but also empowered with the tools, resources, and opportunities they need to compete and thrive in the marketplace.By joining the Michigan Celebrates Small Business (MCSB) advisory committee , the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) reinforces its commitment to supporting veteran entrepreneurs and promoting their economic impact. NVBDC’s involvement will enhance awareness of veteran-owned businesses, provide greater access to corporate and government contracting opportunities, and expand networking and mentorship programs to foster business growth. Additionally, NVBDC will continue to advocate for policies and initiatives that empower veteran entrepreneurs. Veterans bring invaluable qualities such as discipline, leadership, and a mission-focused approach to business, making them key contributors to Michigan’s thriving small business community. Through its certification, advocacy, and strategic partnerships, NVBDC ensures that veteran-owned businesses receive meaningful economic opportunities and the recognition they deserve.About Michigan Celebrates Small BusinessSince its inception, Michigan Celebrates Small Business has been a cornerstone of entrepreneurial recognition in the state, highlighting the achievements of small businesses and connecting them with essential resources.A key component of this initiative is the Michigan Celebrates Small Business Awards Gala, an annual event that honors outstanding businesses and provides a platform for networking, learning, and celebrating success. This event brings together business leaders, policymakers, and organizations committed to fostering small business growth.Strengthening Michigan’s Small Business EcosystemThe partnership between NVBDC and MCSB represents a powerful step in ensuring that veteran business owners receive the recognition, support, and resources they deserve. By working alongside other leading organizations, NVBDC continues to advocate for veterans, helping them turn their business aspirations into reality.About NVBDC:The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the original third-party authority for certifying veteran-owned businesses . NVBDC provides a credible and reliable certification process for veterans who own and operate businesses, ensuring that corporate members have access to a diverse and talented pool of veteran entrepreneurs.Learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.NVBDC MISSION:NVBDC is the only Veteran-Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. Its purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses and ensure that valid documentation of veteran ownership and control exists.

