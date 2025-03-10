11.8% CAGR | Orphan Drugs Market Is Projected to Gain $4,35,686.3 Million By 2030

orphan-drug-market 2030

PORTLAND, IL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research's report provided an estimation of the global orphan drugs market size estimated at $1,40,000.0 million in 2020 and is predicted to gain $4,35,686.3 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast timeframe.Request Sample of the Report on Orphan Drugs Market Forecast 2032 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/204 The growing importance of Orphan Drugs-The growing importance of the Orphan Drugs Market stems from its focus on addressing rare diseases, often overlooked by mainstream pharmaceutical companies. As these diseases affect a small percentage of the population, orphan drugs play a crucial role in providing treatment options where previously there were none. With advancements in biotechnology and personalized medicine, orphan drugs offer hope to patients and families affected by rare diseases, improving their quality of life and life expectancy. Moreover, incentives such as extended market exclusivity and regulatory assistance encourage pharmaceutical companies to invest in orphan drug development, driving innovation and expanding treatment options for rare diseases globally.Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/204 The segments and sub-section of Orphan Drugs Market is shown below:By DISEASE TYPE: Oncological diseases, Metabolic diseases, Hematologic & Immunologic diseases, Infectious diseases, Neurological diseases, Other rare diseasesSome of the key players involved in the Market are: BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY, SANOFI S.A, PFIZER INC., NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG (SANDOZ), JOHNSON & JOHNSON (JANSSEN GLOBAL SERVICES, LLC), GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC (GSK), AMRYT PHARMA PLC., AMGEN INC., ABBVIE INC., F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.Global Orphan Drugs:Orphan drugs are specialized pharmaceutical agents administered for the treatment of rare (orphan) diseases. These diseases have a very low prevalence rate; thus, pharmaceutical companies do not readily invest in these drugs as the returns on investment in orphan drugs are risky as compared to non-orphan drugs. Moreover, multiple clinical trials for drug testing cannot be voluntarily performed due to the small patient population. However, orphan drugs have shown tremendous potential in diagnosis and treatment of cancer; this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period.Favorable government policies and rise in cases of rare diseases boost the orphan drugs market growth. In addition, availability of market exclusivity for orphan drugs developers, and increase in indications of orphan drugs to treat an array of different diseases such as lymphoma, leukemia, myeloma, and others, also boost the growth of the market. However, limited patient pool for clinical trial & product marketing and high treatment costs per patient, restrain the market growth. On the other hand, growth in novel indications designated for known orphan drugs and untapped emerging markets are expected to offer profitable opportunities for the growth of the orphan drugs market during the forecast period.Key Market Players:GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC (GSK), AMRYT PHARMA PLC., PFIZER INC., SANOFI S.A, ABBVIE INC., AMGEN INC., NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG (SANDOZ), JOHNSON & JOHNSON (JANSSEN GLOBAL SERVICES, LLC), BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY, F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

