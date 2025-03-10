Automated Radiosynthesis Module Market registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030

PORTLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Increase in usage in diverse applications within diagnostic and therapeutic processes along with surge in adoption of PET imaging machines across the world, fuelsthe growth of the global automated radiosynthesis module market . The global automated radiosynthesis module market size was valued at $27.92 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach $ 45.93 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.Radiosynthesis modules are pieces of automated equipment that are used in the production of radiopharmaceuticals and molecular labelling. It is employed in the development and manufacturing of radiotracers. Radioactive tracers are chemical compounds in which radioisotopes replace atoms, and the radioactive decay mechanism is utilized to trace the path that radioisotope takes to generate a product. Radioisotopes are mostly produced in radiopharmaceutical facilities and laboratories. The half-life of radiotracers is restricted, which reduces their diagnostic and therapeutic performance. With the increase in time interval for the radiotracer to reach the end user, the scope of customization of radiotracer manufacturing decreases. Radiosynthesis modules are simple to set up and use, with the ability to customize radiotracers.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1761 Radiopharmaceuticals usage is increasing with rise in adoption of PET (Positron Emission Tomography) and SPECT (Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography) techniques. The demand for PET and SPECT for diagnosis and therapy monitoring is high owing to increase in the mortality and morbidity rates of chronic diseases. To meet this growing need, production of scalable and effective radiotracer has become a necessity. Current production of radiotracer molecules is centralized and unfavorable for the end users. Favorable regulations are now opening the doors for production of radiotracer in decentralized settings driving the sales of automated radiosynthesis modules.Increased adoption of PET imaging machines across the world, rise in demand for varied radiopharmaceuticals for diverse applications in diagnostic as well as therapeutic procedures, and surge in the incidence of chronic diseasesare expected to drive the market growth. However, high cost of installation and servicing of automated radiosynthesis module impede the growth of automated radiosynthesis module market. Conversely, funding and grants provided by government as well as private institution encourage the adoption of automated radiosynthesis module for various applications that are anticipated to create immense market opportunities for the manufacturers.North America accounted for more than 4.7% of the global automated radiosynthesis module market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period owing to improved healthcare infrastructure along with rise in adoption rate of automated radiosynthesis module in various diagnostics and the therapeutic processes are expected to boost the automated radiosynthesis module market growth. Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in geriatric population, and significant economic development in the region are the key reasons that boost the growth of this automated radiosynthesis module market.𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1761 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :● Eckert & Ziegler Group● GE Healthcare● IBA Radiopharma Solutions● Optimized Radiochemical Applications● Raytest Isotopenmessgerte GmbH● Scintomics GmbH● Siemens Healthcare● Sofie Biosciences● Synthra GmbH● Trasis S.AKey Benefits For Stakeholders:The study offers a detailed analysis along with automated radiosynthesis module market dynamics.A quantitative analysis of the current trends market and future estimations from 2021 to 2030 is provided, enabling all the stakeholders to capitalize the prevailing and emerging opportunities of the automated radiosynthesis module market.Key market players and their market share analysis in studied in the report.Strategic analysis of the key leaders and their business strategies within the automated radiosynthesis module market are provided, which assist stakeholders to make more informed business decisions.Porter’s five forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the global market and also provides a deeper understanding of the influence factors for market entry and market expansion.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.