Medical Imaging Informatics Market to Expand from $2.6 Billion to $4.8 Billion at 6.2% CAGR by 2030

PORTLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global medical imaging informatics industry generated $2.6 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $4.8 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1750 Rise in number of diagnostic imaging procedures, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and decline in costs of storage platforms drive the growth of the global medical imaging informatics market. However, lack of expertise to operate IT integrated imaging modalities and high cost of installation restrain the market growth. On the other hand, continuously evolving healthcare ecosystems present new opportunities in the coming years.Depending on application, the medical imaging informatics market analysis is categorized into digital radiography, ultrasound, MRI, CT, nuclear imaging, combined modality, and mammography. The ultrasound segment held the largest medical imaging informatics market share of 31.0% of the medical imaging informatics market in 2020, owing to frequent use of ultrasound in healthcare facilities for medical imaging procedures.By deployment mode, the medical imaging informatics market is bifurcated in standalone and integrated. The standalone segment garnered the largest market share of 63.0% in 2020.As per end user, the market is differentiated into hospital, specialty clinics, and others. The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2020.Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America exhibited the highest growth in 2020, owing to improvement in healthcare infrastructures and rise in expenditure in emerging markets (India and China) to overcome the unmet medical needs. Technological advancements to develop cost-effective devices in these nations offer a lucrative opportunity for market growth.Several manufacturers in the global medical imaging informatics market stopped their business activities in 2020 due to lockdowns implemented in developed and developing countries, owing to ban on industrial activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This halt in production activities impacted the revenue of the medical imaging informatics manufacturing companies. For instance, net sales of Konica net sales dropped by 11.2% from April 2020 to March 2021. In addition, lack of manpower and raw materials affected the supply chain of the global medical imaging informatics market. However, the market is projected to cover from the 1st quarter of 2023, due to reduced restrictions and reopening of the global medical imaging informatics industry. Moreover, in 2021, with the availability of vaccine against COVID-19, the market re-opened at full pace with a start of 2022.Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1750 Leading Market Players:Koninklijke Philips N.V.General Electric CompanySiemens AGAgfa Gevaert N.V.Medtronic, Inc.McKesson CorporationLexmark International, Inc.Toshiba CorporationEsaote SpADell Technologies Inc. 