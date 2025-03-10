Text-to-Speech (TTS) Market Size USD 12.5 Billion by 2031, At a CAGR 16.3% - Says Allied Market Research

Allied Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The report offers detailed segmentation of the global text-to-speech market based on offering, deployment model, type, language, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.The global text-to-speech market generated $2.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $12.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.The key players analyzed in the global text-to-speech market report include Nuance Communication, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, GL Communications, Acapela Group, Amazon.Com, CereProc, Google, Inc., iFlytek, iSpeech, LumenVox LLC, NextUp Technologies, Readspeaker, Sestek, Sensory, Inc., TextSpeak, Deepdub, Neosapience.Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31559 Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period.Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The cloud segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period.Buy this Complete Report (345 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Based on language, the English segment held the lion’ share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Spanish segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period.Based on offering, the software segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding around two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The service segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31559 Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than one-fourth of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The education segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period.

