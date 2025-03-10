KBR Awarded $85M Procurement as a Service Contract for Airfield Repair Kits with U.S. Air Force

HOUSTON, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded a firm fixed price, $85M task award by the U.S. Air Force to procure, design and deliver critical training aids and airfield damage repair kits globally. The AM-2 Matting task award falls under the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program (AFCAP) contract.

Under the AM-2 task award, KBR will fabricate, design, assemble, supply, package and deliver various types of airfield matting kits to U.S. Air Force locations worldwide. KBR will provide door-to-door delivery of all components, kits and materials. The airfield kits are part of the Air Force’s strategic global positioning and require complex logistics and supply chain expertise to adhere to strict data management and export compliance regulations. The period of performance is February 2025 to February 2027.

“Our Readiness and Sustainment team works closely with the U.S. military to ensure sustainment missions are met globally,” said Byron Bright, KBR Government Solutions U.S. President. “KBR’s AFCAP team leverages deep domain expertise and our global delivery platform to execute complex missions. The AM-2 task award is an example of KBR’s Procurement as a Service capability, which allows our government customers to focus on their mission while ensuring successful sustainment operations.”

KBR also provides base operations support to the U.S. Air Force in Spain, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE and Japan. KBR has provided mission-critical support to the U.S. military and allied nations for more than 30 years and operates in some of the most complex environments around the globe.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 38,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 29 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding performance periods and contract values, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

