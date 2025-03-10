Quantifying Size and Share of Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market from 2021 to 2031

Allied Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest market insights on third-party logistics (3PL) have been published by Allied Market Research, emphasizing that the sector is projected to reach $2.8 trillion by 2031. The industry accounted for $1.3 trillion in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031. In addition to market estimates, the AMR report examines industry performance across various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. According to the study, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market, followed by North America.Current and Future Influencing FactorsThe AMR report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key factors shaping the growth of the 3PL market . It highlights the primary drivers fueling market expansion such as rapid expansion of online retail and growth in reverse logistics, especially in e-commerce. Moreover, rise in awareness of carbon emissions and environmental impact has encouraged companies to adopt green logistics solutions, promoting 3PL providers to offer eco-friendly transportation and warehousing options. Increase in trading activities due to rapid globalization further acts as the key driving factor of the global market.Furthermore, the report examines restraints that impact industry growth. Establishing and maintaining logistics infrastructure, including warehouses, transportation fleets, and advanced technology, requires significant investment, which hampers the market growth. In addition, stringent customs regulations, trade policies, and evolving cross-border compliance requirements can create challenges for 3PL providers operating in multiple regions, thereby restricting the growth of the industry. On the contrary, the study explores investment opportunities emerging from technological advancements such as the adoption of AI, IoT, blockchain, and automation in logistics to enhance efficiency, transparency, and real-time tracking capabilities.Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1512 In addition, many market players are capitalizing on lucrative opportunities in emerging economies such as China, Japan, and India, where large populations are driving demand alongside continuous innovations across various industries, claims AMR. For instance, on July 5, 2024, CEVA Logistics, a leading global logistics and supply chain company, won the “Best Logistics Service Provider for Ocean Freight” award at the 2024 Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain (AFLAS) Awards, hosted by Asia Cargo News. CEVA was recognized for its growth in the Asia-Pacific market, providing customized solutions like international LCL and Intra-Asia shipping. Its myCEVA digital freight forwarding platform offers Chinese language support, sea-air intermodal services, and eco-friendly options such as low-carbon fuel and emissions tracking.Buy this Complete Report (290 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Assessing the Competitive LandscapeThe AMR study on the third-party logistics (3PL) industry offers a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape using scientific tools like Porter’s five forces. It also includes profiles of key market players, such as:• C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.• DHL International GmbH• United Parcel Service of America, Inc.• Geodis• XPO Logistics Inc.• DSV• DB Schenker• Kuehne+Nagel Inc.• A.P. Moller – Maersk• FedEx CorporationEnquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1512 In summary, the AMR report provides comprehensive insights into the third-party logistics (3PL) industry, helping companies gain a full understanding of the market. By analyzing growth drivers and regional trends, the report supports businesses in making informed investment decisions to stay ahead of the competition.

