Bitget Hosts PayFi Event in Philippines to Boost Crypto Adoption

SIARGAO, Philippines, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget is set to host the PayFi Event in Siargao, Philippines, from March 12 to 16, 2025. This initiative aims to introduce and promote the adoption of crypto-based financial solutions within a digital nomad-friendly ecosystem. The event aligns with Bitget Wallet's PayFi vision for 2025, which seeks to bridge the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology, making cryptocurrency more accessible for everyday use.

The PayFi Event marks the first official activation of PayFi, laying the groundwork for a long-term strategy to promote crypto payments across multiple islands. The focus is on integrating blockchain-powered payments into local businesses, freelance operations, and tourism-driven economies, thereby fostering economic growth and financial inclusion. By demonstrating real-world use cases, the event seeks to highlight how crypto transactions can simplify payments for local entrepreneurs while offering a seamless financial alternative for travelers and digital workers.

A key segment of the event is Kamustahan sa Siargao, a community forum bringing together local government representatives, small and medium-sized enterprises, labor workers, farmers, non-governmental organizations, and youth groups. Discussions will center on how blockchain-powered payments can drive economic growth within local communities. The forum will feature a keynote on digital inclusion, live wallet demonstrations, and an incentive-driven sign-up campaign aimed at encouraging crypto adoption at the grassroots level.

The Salt & Sun Market will showcase local businesses and creative entrepreneurs, integrating crypto payments for seamless transactions. Attendees will experience cashless bar and food stalls using Bitget Wallet, with exclusive rewards for wallet sign-ups and a raffle. This initiative allows local artisans and vendors to explore how digital assets can enhance business operations by reducing transaction costs and expanding customer reach.

The event will also feature Siesta sa Siargao, a social gathering that unites digital nomads, locals, and tourists to experience crypto-driven transactions in an informal setting. Cashless food and beverage stations will offer digital wallet promotions, demonstrating the ease of crypto transactions in social and commercial environments. In addition, a targeted Bitget Side Event will introduce Bitget’s products to local business owners, emphasizing the integration of crypto payments into daily transactions.

Representatives from Bitget Philippines and the Bitget Wallet team will lead discussions and interactive sessions. Speakers from both teams will provide keynotes and live demonstrations, showcasing how blockchain technology can streamline payments and financial services. These sessions are designed to educate attendees on the benefits of crypto-based financial solutions and encourage wider adoption within local markets.

Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget, highlighted the importance of the initiative, stating, “The PayFi Event in Siargao represents a significant step towards integrating blockchain technology into daily life. By empowering local communities with crypto-based financial solutions, we aim to create a more inclusive and efficient financial ecosystem.”

Bitget has positioned itself as a leader in driving innovation within the cryptocurrency sector, offering secure and user-centric solutions to a global audience. Bitget Wallet, a comprehensive non-custodial wallet, provides a range of on-chain services, including asset management, instant swaps, staking, and more. The PayFi initiative is designed to transform how users interact with cryptocurrency, enabling seamless payments and financial empowerment in the Web3 era. By integrating earning, spending, and sending into one ecosystem, PayFi addresses key gaps in Web3 adoption, making crypto payments accessible to everyone.

The PayFi Event in Siargao serves as a foundational step in demonstrating the real-world applications of blockchain-powered transactions. By engaging with local communities and business owners, the initiative aims to showcase the potential of digital assets in modernizing financial systems and fostering economic growth in emerging digital economies.

