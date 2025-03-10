HENTE Tech leads in completing R&D of private SOS visual alarm system

SHANXI, China, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the SOS visualization alarm system developed by HENTE Technology has passed the million level concurrent market test after 3 years. The system meets the SOS visualization alarm function of 4G LTE networks, as well as the visualization alarm requirements of 5G and 6G networks. In the context of global exploration of IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) technology application, HENTE Technology has become a full stack technology system service provider with IMS technology standard discourse power.

The SOS visual alarm receiving system developed by HENTE Technology is based on the IMS standard, and the media negotiation and media control protocols have been reconstructed around the 6G and AI technology application scenarios, which solves the barriers to XR video scene interoperability between the communication network, the Internet and the Internet of Things. It supports the Android (HarmonyOS) operating system (IOS operating system only supports SOS voice). When the intelligent terminal network is in arrears and there is no communication network signal (which can be based on the satellite LTE network), the SOS visual alarm function can be realized according to the nearby access principle, effectively solving the communication barriers, so that people's life and property safety will be guaranteed in a timely manner.





IMS standard SOS visual alarm private system

Industrial Synergy and Future Prospects

The SOS visual alarm system developed by HENTE Technology has the characteristics of high integration led by IMS standards, strong security and confidentiality, low energy consumption, and high concurrency of calls. Further integration of AI technology can achieve automatic scheduling of drones, robots, autonomous vehicles, etc. according to the scene, including providing more convenient emergency service assistance for disabled people and elderly people. It has obtained multiple key technology patents, including IMS network interconnection security technology patents. This technology system can be widely applied in the fields of 911, 11X, and integrated command.

Conclusion

IMS standards lead and drive industries AI. The integration of communication, networks, and data is an inevitable trend in the development of human society. Based on the rich communication capabilities of IMS and the integration of AI technology, it will effectively solve problems such as data silos and inefficient collaboration between departments, and explore new application scenarios for the development of 6G. The intelligent service capabilities and various new features it brings are reshaping traditional communication networks and providing users with a brand new communication experience.

