DGQEX Obtains U.S. MSB License, Delivering a Compliant Trading Experience

DENVER, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the renowned cryptocurrency trading platform DGQEX announced that it has officially obtained the Money Services Business (MSB) license issued by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) in the United States. This milestone enables DGQEX to provide users with a compliant and secure trading experience. The acquisition of this significant credential marks a new level of achievement in the DGQEX compliance efforts, underscoring the platform commitment and capability to meet global regulatory requirements. As a prominent cryptocurrency exchange, this move not only solidifies the international standing of DGQEX in compliant operations but also greatly enhances user confidence in the platform security and legitimacy.

The U.S. MSB license is considered the “golden pass” in the global cryptocurrency trading industry, regulating financial services-related businesses such as international remittances, currency exchanges, and money transactions (including digital/virtual currencies). Holding an MSB license signifies that DGQEX has received authoritative approval from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, allowing it to legally conduct related business within the framework of applicable laws. This license serves as a critical competitive advantage for DGQEX in the global cryptocurrency market.

The process of obtaining the MSB license involved rigorous scrutiny and evaluation. DGQEX was required to submit detailed business plans, risk assessment reports, and compliance policy documents while undergoing an in-depth investigation and review of its operational practices by FinCEN. This process not only tested the DGQEX compliance capabilities but also established its strong brand reputation in the global financial market.

With the MSB license secured, DGQEX is now positioned to offer users more comprehensive and professional financial services. The platform will strictly adhere to the license requirements by continuing to strengthen user identity verification and transaction monitoring, ensuring the legality and authenticity of all trading activities. Furthermore, DGQEX will enhance its risk management systems and improve fund security measures, providing users with a safer and more efficient trading environment.

In addition to obtaining the MSB license, DGQEX is actively pursuing regulatory collaboration with other countries and regions to ensure its operations comply with local laws and regulations on a global scale. This initiative reflects the deep understanding by DGQEX of the global financial market and its strategic vision, while also providing robust support for its compliant operations worldwide.

