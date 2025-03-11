Watershore Highlights Opportunities in the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ)

Watershore Group Logo

INDONESIA, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Watershore Group , a leading Singapore business consultancy firm which specializes in tax and corporate services , presents to you the business opportunities in the newly established Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ). The JS-SEZ, covering the Iskandar Development Region and Pengerang in Malaysia, aims to enhance economic ties between Singapore and Johor, facilitating the flow of goods, people, and investments. Watershore Pte. Ltd. stands ready to assist you in navigating and capitalizing on the benefits offered by this strategic economic hub.Key Highlights of the JS-SEZ:Nine (9) Flagship Zones: The JS-SEZ encompasses nine (9) key zones, including Johor Bahru city centre, Iskandar Puteri, Tanjung Pelepas, Pasir Gudang, Senai, Sedenak, Forest City, Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex (PIPC), and Desaru.Eleven Priority Business Sectors: The JS-SEZ supports eleven (11) key sectors: Manufacturing, Logistics, Food Security, Tourism, Energy, Digital Economy, Green Economy, Financial Services, Business Services, Education, and Health.Infrastructure Enhancements: The Rapid Transit System Link (RTS Link) links up Singapore and Malaysia while the Singapore-Kuala Lumpur High Speed Rail (HSR) enhance transportation within the zone.Streamlined Processes: The implementation of a passport-free QR code clearance system and the DE Rantau Nomad Passes allows for faster movement of people. Customs processes are also simplified further.Better Tax Benefits: Special corporate tax rates, for advanced industries like AI and aerospace can be as low as 5% for up to 15 years while personal income tax rate for skilled professionals is at 15% for 10 years. Additional duty deduction shall also granted to promote tourism.Potential enhancements under the initiativePolicies and infrastructure are crucial for business growth. The initiative promotes cooperation among neighbours and aims to build the necessary infrastructure to support this cooperation.1.Building of the Transportation SystemThe Rapid Transit System Link (RTS Link) comprises two stations, one located in Woodlands, Singapore, and the other in Bukit Chagar, Johor Bahru, and is scheduled to commence operations at the end of 2026.Within the JS-SEZ, Malaysia plans to develop the Singapore-Kuala Lumpur High Speed Rail (HSR) project and improve last-mile connectivity within the zone.2.Introduction of DE Rantau Nomad PassesDE Rantau Nomad Passes are available for foreign digital nomads. DE Rantau Nomad Pass is a type of Professional Visit Pass newly designed to allow qualified foreign digital nomads to travel and work in Malaysia for an extended period of time months.3.Faster Movements at The Checkpoints and CustomsA passport-free QR code clearance system at Singapore’s land checkpoints, similar to the Hong Kong-Shenzhen model, is expected by mid-October.The economic zone has simplified customs processes for quicker clearance. From 1 January 2025, companies need only one transshipment permit with Singapore Customs for land intermodal transshipments, instead of two. Additionally, a digital cargo clearance system will be introduced to modernize and expedite the process.4.Various Tax BenefitsSpecial corporate tax rates have been established to incentivize new investments in high-growth and high-value-added activities within the JS-SEZ. Companies in advanced industries such as AI and aerospace can benefit from a 5% corporate tax rate for up to 15 years. Additionally, skilled professionals working in the JS-SEZ will enjoy a 15% personal income tax rate for 10 years, making Johor an attractive destination for knowledge workers.Effective January 1, 2025, entertainment duty reductions will be implemented to encourage investments in tourism and leisure sectors.5.Various Joint EffortsThe governments will refresh existing joint committees, such as the Joint Ministerial Committee for Iskandar Malaysia, and establish new support mechanisms, such as the Invest Malaysia Facilitation Centre – Johor (IMFC-J).The Invest Malaysia Facilitation Centre – Johor will function as a one-stop centre to facilitate investments and businesses within the JS-SEZ, enhancing market access for financial institutions.You will also find established businesses who are ready to set up operations in JS-SEZ.Taking Advantage of the developmentAt Watershore Group, we recognize the unique advantages offered by joint efforts such as the JS-SEZ. Firstly, the jointly promoted zone can be easily navigated by business owners who are familiar with either side as Singapore and Malaysia are culturally and legally similar. The cultural similarities facilitate smoother communication and understanding between stakeholders from both countries, reducing potential cultural barriers and fostering a collaborative business environment. Secondly, aligned legal frameworks mean that Watershore, a Singapore’s business consultancy firm, can help you easily navigate regulatory requirements, ensuring compliance and minimizing legal risks. We are confident to help you with establishing cross-border partnerships, joint ventures, and expansions, or to capitalize on a larger, unified market.As a business consultancy firm, Watershore Group understands the importance to keep the cost manageable. Malaysia has a lower operational cost overall, such as rent and manpower expenses, compared to Singapore. Hence, we are telling you now, that setting up in the JS-SEZ will have reduced costs while maintaining access to both markets."I think there are many strengths that we can harness from both sides that will allow us to enhance our value proposition and make this (JS-SEZ) a much more competitive and attractive venue for businesses to operate from," said Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at a joint press conference after the signing of the agreement.Whether you are an SME or a large corporation, local or foreign, the seamless integration and numerous benefits offered by the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone can propel your business to new heights. Take advantage of this unique opportunity now. Consult with Watershore today to begin planning your expansion and explore the opportunities within the economic zone."Watershore Group is committed to helping businesses leverage the opportunities presented by the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone," said a spokesperson for Watershore. "Our expertise in business consultancy, tax, and corporate services positions us to provide invaluable support to companies looking to establish or expand their operations in the JS-SEZ."For more information about the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone, please visit the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) website; or the Singapore EDB.About Watershore Group:Watershore is a business consultancy specializing in tax and corporate services. With a commitment to excellence, Watershore empowers clients to achieve new heights by streamlining operations, fostering growth, and providing bespoke local concierge services.

