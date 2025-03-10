Commercial Boiler Market Trends: Smart Boiler Technology & Energy-Efficient

Commercial Boiler Market is projected to hit USD 2.8 billion by 2030

The growing positive outlook toward healthcare sector are driving the demand for commercial boilers” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The global commercial boiler market size was valued at $1.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030.A commercial boiler is a large-scale heating system designed to provide hot water or steam for various applications in commercial settings, such as offices, hotels, hospitals, and industrial facilities.Download Sample PDF @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12022 Asia-Pacific commercial boiler market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of nearly 6.1%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.The major companies profiled in this commercial boiler industry report include A.O. Smith Corporation, Bosch Thermotechnology, Cochran Limited, Cleaver-Brooks, Fulton Boiler Company, Parker Boiler, Slant/Fin Corporation, Superior Boiler Works, Inc., Vaillant Group, and Weil-McLain.Surge in emphasis on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, as well as the enactment and strengthening of emission limits, are some of the major drivers driving the demand for energy efficient commercial boilers.The commercial boiler market in the Europe is projected to be driven by a growing preference for environmentally friendly energy products, which is in line with legislation aimed at reducing carbon emissions.By fuel type, the commercial boiler market is divided into oil, natural gas, coal, and others. Natural gas consumption has increased in comparison to other fuels as a result of the government's priority of natural gas, which has resulted in a rise in demand for natural gas in commercial boilers.Buy This Report (230 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://bit.ly/3IIdDPI By technology, the non-condensing commercial boilers market is anticipated to witness robust growth subject to government mandates to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions.By capacity, the market is divided into less than 10 MMBtu/hr, 10-50 MMBtu/hr, 50-100 MMBtu/hr, 100-250 MMBtu/hr, and more than 250 MMBtu/hr. The less than 10 MMBtu/hr segment held the largest market share in 2020. These products are widely deployed across offices, retail stores, healthcare and lodging for heating applications.By end user, the commercial boiler market for hospitals is anticipated to witness a strong growth on account of growing demand for hot water for sterilization of medical instruments, sheets and for space heating.Impact Of COVID-19 On The Global Commercial Boiler MarketSome of the major economies suffering from the COVID-19 crises include Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Norway, and others. Many industries have been shut down due to lack of raw material availability and disruptions in the supply chain, owing to the virus outbreak. The worldwide lockdown has suspended the activities of educational institutions and lodging and many other sectors, which results in declining the demand for commercial boiler.Get a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A11657 Gaps in demand-supply, price volatility, and changes in government policy affect the growth of various end-use industries. In terms of its immediate and long-term effect on industry and consumers, the COVID-19 pandemic has outpaced any headwind ever encountered. 