Robotimize Announces Formation of Its Scientific Advisory Board to Drive Innovation in Neurorehabilitation Robotics

Singapore’s Robotimize Group unveils its world-class Scientific Advisory Board to drive breakthrough innovation in neurorehabilitation robotics.

By joining forces with world-class experts, we’re set to accelerate breakthroughs that will revolutionise neurorehabilitation.” — Zen KOH, Scientific Advisory Board

SINGAPORE, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robotimize Group , a global leader in neurorehabilitation robotics, is proud to announce the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). This landmark development unites a cadre of internationally recognised experts whose combined knowledge and visionary insights will be instrumental in steering the company’s research, development, and global strategy. The establishment of the SAB reinforces Robotimize Group’s commitment to revolutionising patient care through innovative, evidence-based robotic solutions in the field of neurorehabilitation.A New Chapter in Neurorehabilitation InnovationRobotimize Group’s Scientific Advisory Board has been carefully curated to include luminaries from academia, clinical practice, and industry. These experts bring decades of experience and cutting-edge research in robotics, neural engineering, sensorimotor systems, and clinical rehabilitation. Their collective expertise is set to accelerate Robotimize’s mission of transforming neurorehabilitation, enabling the company to address unmet clinical needs through breakthrough technological advancements.Kerry Guo, co-founder and CEO of Robotimize Group, commented:"We are honoured to welcome such distinguished pioneers to Robotimize’s Scientific Advisory Board. Their collective vision and expertise will be instrumental in shaping innovations that redefine patient care globally. This collaboration underscores our commitment to bridging technology and human-centric design in neurorehabilitation."Introducing a World-Class Panel of ExpertsThe newly formed SAB comprises several renowned leaders, including:• Professor Robert Riener – Full Professor at ETH Zurich, whose pioneering work in sensory-motor systems has laid the foundation for advanced rehabilitation robotics.• Professor Dario Farina – Chair in Neurorehabilitation Engineering at Imperial College London, recognised for his significant contributions to biomedical signal processing and neural control of movement.• Professor Milos Popovic – Director of Biomedical Engineering at Toronto UHN KITE, an expert in neuroprostheses and functional electrical stimulation.• Professor Shingo Shimoda – Designated Professor at Nagoya University, whose research in sensorimotor control systems is at the forefront of robotic rehabilitation.• Professor Tan Ying – Based at the University of Melbourne, an authority on integrating robotics with clinical applications in neurorehabilitation.• Professor Marco Santello – Fulton Professor of Neural Engineering at Arizona State University, whose internationally acclaimed work on motor control and haptics continues to push the boundaries of rehabilitation technology.• Dr Manuel Murie Fernandez – A distinguished clinician and researcher specialising in neurorehabilitation and innovative eHealth solutions.• Professor Denny Oetomo – Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Melbourne, renowned for his research in human–robot interaction and wearable assistive technologies. Zen Koh – President of IISART and CEO of MotusAcademy , who brings over two decades of MedTech and entrepreneurial expertise to this illustrious board.Strategic Guidance to Drive Transformative InnovationThe Scientific Advisory Board will play a pivotal role in guiding Robotimize’s innovation trajectory and ensuring the development of cutting-edge, clinically relevant solutions. The board’s strategic responsibilities include:• Strategic Guidance:Advising on the formulation and refinement of Robotimize’s research roadmap, ensuring that our initiatives align with global trends and address critical gaps in neurorehabilitation. The SAB will provide invaluable insights into emerging technologies and methodologies, guiding our long-term innovation strategy.• Collaboration and Networking:Facilitating partnerships with leading academic institutions, clinical centres, and industrial stakeholders worldwide. By representing Robotimize at international scientific forums, SAB members will foster cross-disciplinary collaboration and strengthen our global network.• Product Development Oversight:Reviewing and advising on the design, validation, and clinical translation of our innovative robotic solutions. This ensures that our products adhere to the highest standards of evidence-based practice and are user-centric in design, optimising clinical outcomes.• Thought Leadership:Contributing to high-impact publications, international conferences, and webinars, thereby inspiring innovation and influencing industry standards in neurorehabilitation robotics. The SAB’s thought leadership will help shape future trends and guide policy developments in the sector.Enhancing Global Impact through CollaborationRobotimize Group’s commitment to revolutionising neurorehabilitation is founded on a collaborative ethos. The formation of the Scientific Advisory Board marks an important milestone in our journey, reinforcing our belief that breakthroughs in healthcare are best achieved through the convergence of multidisciplinary expertise.By leveraging the diverse experiences and insights of our SAB members, Robotimize Group is poised to accelerate the development of AI-driven therapeutic interventions, scalable robotic platforms, and data-driven solutions that collectively transform patient care. The board will also play a crucial role in expanding our international partnerships, enabling us to bring our innovative solutions to markets around the globe.A Commitment to Transforming Patient CareRobotimize Group, headquartered in Singapore, is dedicated to empowering patients, clinicians, and researchers with accessible and effective neurorehabilitation solutions. Our mission is to set new benchmarks in patient care by harnessing the power of advanced robotics and intelligent systems. Through our innovative approach, we strive to transform the neurorehabilitation ecosystem and deliver scalable therapeutic interventions worldwide.About Robotimize GroupRobotimize Group ( https://robotimize.tech ) is a Singapore-based leader in neurorehabilitation robotics. We are committed to revolutionising the neurorehabilitation ecosystem through state-of-the-art robotics solutions that empower patients, clinicians, and researchers globally. Our innovative approach is designed to enhance patient outcomes, promote clinical efficiency, and drive transformative changes in the delivery of neurorehabilitation care.About the Scientific Advisory Board (SAB)The SAB at Robotimize Group is a prestigious body of experts drawn from diverse fields, including neuroscience, robotics, and biomedical engineering. These individuals are not only recognised leaders in their respective areas but also pioneers whose research and clinical work have significantly advanced the field of neurorehabilitation. Together, the SAB will help steer Robotimize Group’s strategic initiatives, ensuring our technologies remain at the forefront of innovation and deliver tangible benefits to patients worldwide.Vision for the FutureThe integration of advanced robotics and artificial intelligence in neurorehabilitation heralds a new era of personalised, adaptive, and effective patient care. With the guidance of our esteemed Scientific Advisory Board, Robotimize Group is set to lead this transformation. We envisage a future where our innovative robotic solutions not only enhance motor recovery and functional independence but also contribute to the overall improvement of quality of life for individuals affected by neurological conditions.Looking AheadAs Robotimize Group embarks on this exciting new chapter, we remain steadfast in our commitment to research excellence, technological innovation, and global collaboration. The formation of our Scientific Advisory Board is a testament to our dedication to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in neurorehabilitation robotics. We look forward to sharing our progress and breakthroughs with the global healthcare community and continuing to inspire advancements that have a lasting impact on patient care.Robotimize Group is excited to leverage the expertise of its new Scientific Advisory Board to drive forward our mission of redefining neurorehabilitation. Together, we will explore new frontiers in healthcare technology, foster strategic collaborations, and ultimately, transform the lives of patients around the world through innovative robotic solutions.For more information about Robotimize Group and our groundbreaking work in neurorehabilitation robotics, please visit https://robotimize.tech

