Kansas City is a Major City for St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations - Starts Early in Westport March 15-17

The Westport Entertainment District - Where the Locals Go Westport is the place where Kansas City celebrates St. Patrick's Day Wearing your green in Westport where the St. Pat's Day fun happens. Friends make the best of times in Westport for St. Pat's Day. St. Patrick's Day 2025 goes from Saturday through Monday! Be part of the tradition of this happy-go-lucky holiday.

Westport is Kansas City’s St. Pat’s Epicenter - Making Green Spirits Flow All Weekend

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The St. Patrick’s Day parade will roll through Westport on Monday, March 17, but the luck of the Irish gets an early start in the historic district from Saturday, March 15, through Monday. Westport is Kansas City’s St. Pat’s headquarters turning into a sea of green with festive drinks, live entertainment, and nonstop revelry from Saturday through Monday.

Westport has been the go-to post-parade destination for 16 years, now in its 51st year. The 2025 theme, "Irish Wit and Wisdom," will be on display with laughs, toasts, and unforgettable moments as one of the nation’s largest St. Patrick’s parades centers around Westport. From pubs to lively patios, Westport brings together Kansas City’s best celebrations with food, drinks, and music that keep the party going long after the last float passes.

Westport’s Lucky Lineup of Fun

• Green Beer and Craft Cocktails – Guinness, green beer, and themed cocktails keep the Irish cheer flowing.

• Live Music and DJs – High-energy bands and DJs set the soundtrack for the celebration.

• Food for the Festivities – Global flavors and American favorites fuel a full day of St. Pat’s fun.

• Shenanigans and Selfies – Snap a pic with leprechauns and bagpipers, dance with new friends, and raise a glass to good fortune.

Westport is the Heart of St. Patrick’s Day in KC

St. Patrick’s Day is Kansas City’s biggest one-day holiday celebration and Westport’s highest sales day of the year. When the streets fill with green, the energy is electric.

“Westport is the epicenter of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Kansas City,” said Westport’s Special Events Manager, Tia Simpson. “With drink specials, live entertainment, and festive food, the party starts. People can share the energy of the moment all weekend and parade day, Monday.”

Arrive Early, Stay Late

Street closures will be effective from Monday, March 17, from 3 am to 3 am on Tuesday morning, so plan ahead. Parking is available at the Westport Parking Garage off Mill Street, and ride-sharing is encouraged.

ABOUT WESTPORT

Founded as an independent town in 1833, Westport is both the most historic neighborhood and the original entertainment district in Kansas City, featuring more than 50 restaurants, 30 bars, 20 patios, and 30 shops. Its emphasis on local and authentic offerings is still evident today as it houses the region’s largest concentration of original and locally owned businesses. Its historic, pedestrian-scaled buildings are “where the locals go” for tasty eateries, trendy boutiques, nightlife hot spots, and indulgent personal service enterprises. Westport is between 39th Street and 43rd Street to the north and south and between Main Street and Southwest Trafficway to the east and west. westportkcmo.com Westport’s Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

