OpenPayd's Active Participation at the Digital Assets Forum 2025

OpenPayd recently played a significant role at the Digital Assets Forum 2025, held on February 3 at Convene, 155 Bishopsgate, London.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenPayd , a leading provider of Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) solutions, recently played a significant role at the Digital Assets Forum 2025, held on February 3 at Convene, 155 Bishopsgate, London. As a Gold Sponsor, OpenPayd underscored its commitment to the evolution of digital finance, with Director of Growth Lux Thiagarajah contributing valuable insights during a panel discussion on stablecoins.Digital Assets Forum 2025: A Convergence of Industry LeadersThe Digital Assets Forum, organised by the European Blockchain Convention, is an exclusive event that brings together key institutional players in the digital assets ecosystem. The 2025 edition attracted over 700 attendees, including asset managers, hedge funds, banks, family offices, venture capitalists, and policymakers. The forum featured more than 100 speakers and 40 sponsors, facilitating in-depth discussions on the future of digital assets and alternative investments.The event's agenda encompassed a wide range of topics, from macroeconomic trends and market liquidity to regulatory frameworks like the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation and the UK's Digital Assets Bill. These discussions aimed to provide clarity and identify opportunities within the rapidly evolving digital assets space.OpenPayd's Engagement and Service OfferingsAs a Gold Sponsor, OpenPayd demonstrated its dedication to fostering innovation in digital finance. The company's participation provided an opportunity to engage with industry innovators shaping the next era of digital assets, stablecoins, and Web3 finance. OpenPayd's suite of services includes global payments, virtual International Bank Account Numbers (IBANs), foreign exchange (FX) capabilities, and embedded finance solutions, all delivered through a single API. This infrastructure enables businesses to integrate seamless financial services into their platforms, enhancing operational efficiency and expanding their global reach.​Panel Discussion: Stablecoins in the SpotlightA highlight of the forum was the panel titled "Stablecoins in the Spotlight – Balancing Scalability, Regulation, and Adoption," where Lux Thiagarajah shared his expertise alongside industry experts. The panel addressed critical issues surrounding stablecoins, including regulatory challenges, scalability, and their role in the broader financial ecosystem.​Thiagarajah emphasised the transformative potential of blockchain technology in the payments landscape, stating, "The days of payment rails being confined to SWIFT, SEPA, and FPS are over. Blockchain is fully in the game and too big to ignore." He further predicted that blockchains like ERC-20, XRPL, and Tron will continue to grow as rails for cross-border payments, offering cheaper, quicker, and more transparent alternatives to traditional methods such as SWIFT.​Industry Perspectives on StablecoinsThe panel also featured insights from other industry leaders:​- Lex Fisun, CEO and Co-Founder of Global Ledger, discussed the implications of regulatory frameworks like MiCA on stablecoins and their potential to compete with Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs).- Simon Seiter, Head of Digital Assets at HAUCK AUFHÄUSER LAMPE, explored the integration of stablecoins into traditional banking services and the challenges associated with regulatory compliance.- Graham Cooke, CEO and Founder of Brava Labs, shared perspectives on technological advancements that could enhance the scalability and adoption of stablecoins in various financial applications.OpenPayd's Vision for the FutureOpenPayd's active involvement in the Digital Assets Forum 2025 reflects its commitment to bridging the gap between traditional finance and emerging digital asset technologies. By providing scalable and compliant financial infrastructure, OpenPayd empowers businesses to harness the benefits of blockchain technology, stablecoins, and embedded finance solutions.​As the digital assets landscape continues to evolve, OpenPayd remains at the forefront, facilitating the integration of innovative payment solutions and contributing to the development of a more efficient and inclusive financial ecosystem.​For more information about OpenPayd and its services, visit their official website

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.